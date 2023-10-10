Certain Home Re Entities Announce Results of Tender Offers for Certain Outstanding Classes Series 2019-1, 2021-1, and 2021-2 Mortgage Insurance - Linked Notes

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Re 2019-1 Ltd. ("HMIR 2019-1"), Home Re 2021-1 Ltd. ("HMIR 2021-1") and Home Re 2021-2 Ltd. ("HMIR 2021-2" and, together with HMIR 2019-1 and HMIR 2021-1, as applicable, the "Issuers" and each, an "Issuer") today announced the tender results of their previously announced offers to purchase (each an "Offer") any and all of the Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes listed in the table below (the "Notes").

The Issuer has conducted each Offer in accordance with the conditions set forth in the relevant Offer to Purchase for each of HMIR 2019-1, HMIR 2021-1 and HMIR 2021-2 dated October 2, 2023 (each an "Offer to Purchase") and related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery dated October 2, 2023 (collectively, with the applicable Offer to Purchase, the "Offer Documents"). Capitalized terms used but not defined in this press release have the meanings ascribed to such terms in the applicable Offer Documents.

As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on Friday, October 6, 2023 approximately $484 million aggregate original principal amount of the Notes had been validly tendered and not properly withdrawn as set forth in the table below.

Home Re (PRNewswire)

These are the final results. The settlement date for the Notes tendered and accepted for purchase for each Offer is expected to occur on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

BofA Securities, Inc. is the Dealer Manager for each Offer. For additional information regarding the terms of each Offer, please contact BofA Securities, Inc at (980) 387-3907 or (888) 292-0070 (toll-free). Requests for the Offer Documents may be directed to Global Bondholder Services Corporation at (212) 430-3774 or (855) 654-2014 (toll-free).

This announcement does not constitute an invitation to participate in an Offer in or from any jurisdiction in or from which, or to or from any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such Offer under applicable securities laws or otherwise. The distribution of materials relating to each Offer, and the transactions contemplated by each Offer, may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions where it is legal to do so. Each Offer is void in all jurisdictions where it is prohibited. If materials relating to each Offer come into your possession, you are required by the applicable Issuer to inform yourself of and to observe all of these restrictions. The materials relating to each Offer do not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation in any place where offers or solicitations are not permitted by law. If a jurisdiction requires that an Offer be made by a licensed broker or dealer and the Dealer Manager or any affiliate of the Dealer Manager is a licensed broker or dealer in that jurisdiction, such Offer shall be deemed to be made by the Dealer Manager or such affiliate on behalf of the applicable Issuer in that jurisdiction.

Media Contact:

Joyce Yeung

joyce.yeung@aon.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Home Re