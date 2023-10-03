Cultural Anthropologist Debuts Essential Playbook for Transforming Culture in the Modern, Ever-Evolving Workplace

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The compelling new business book, The Open Culture Handbook: Five Questions to Drive Engagement and Innovation, from cultural anthropologist and management consultant Drew Jones, PhD, presents a tangible roadmap for fostering a natural company culture—places where humans can be human. It is available today from Amazon , Barnes & Noble , Amplify Publishing , and other major retailers.

For at least the last fifty years, corporate leaders have come to understand the importance of having a healthy and robust company culture. Peter Drucker, the "father of management theory," went so far as to suggest that "culture eats strategy for breakfast."

Yet, why is managing people effectively so difficult and elusive? What is missing? And why, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, are so many people quitting their jobs?

In The Open Culture Handbook, Drew Jones draws on twenty-five years of consulting experience and his background as a cultural anthropologist to present a simple framework for tackling the culture dilemma. The book shifts the culture conversation from abstractions and ideals to the tangible and changeable aspects of employee experience.

The Open Culture Handbook offers "a pragmatic and potent path to a rewarding and sustainable win-win experience for employer and employees alike," according to Cheryl Farr, CEO of Signal Brand Innovation.

Drew Jones is an anthropologist, former business school professor, and practicing management consultant. He is a founding partner of Experient (formerly OpenWork Agency), a boutique culture and employee engagement consultancy. Over the past twenty years he has worked on culture, leadership, and workplace design projects with clients throughout the US, Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America. He is published widely in academic management journals and magazines and has published three previous books on design thinking and innovation, coworking, and activity-based working (ABW).

In an interview, Drew can speak on the following subjects: why companies get culture wrong, and how to fix it; the importance of employee experience (EX) design to building culture; why innovation is as much an HR issue as a business growth issue; activity-based working (ABW) and the future of work; culture intelligence (CQ) and the Anthropology of Innovation.

The Open Culture Handbook: Five Questions to Drive Engagement and Innovation is available today from Amazon , Barnes & Noble , Amplify Publishing , and other major retailers. Learn more at drewjones.co .

