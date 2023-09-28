TicketSocket and Immersive Co. Team Up to Revolutionize the Ticketed Event Experience Through Innovation and Imagination

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading ticketing and event management platform TicketSocket and renowned location based entertainment provider Immersive Co. have entered a three-year partnership merging TicketSocket's proprietary ticketing solution and Immersive Co.'s current and upcoming portfolio of world-class events and experiences. This collaboration was made possible with the support of Stage Front , which bridges the gap between ticketing and technology.

"Perceptual Experience" premieres in Chicago, showcasing artist Michael Murphy’s unique fusion of art and optical illusion. CREDIT: Jim Vondruska (PRNewswire)

Perceptual Experience is the first collaborative endeavor between TicketSocket and Immersive Co.

The relationship kicks off with the world premiere of Perceptual Experience, an interactive art experience with renowned artist Michael Murphy, premiering in Chicago now as part of a multi-year worldwide tour.

Immersive Co. produces and operates location based entertainment experiences that push the boundaries of creativity and engagement. From transporting audiences into the worlds of iconic artists and historical figures to live performances, Immersive Co. selected TicketSocket's white-label ticketing and event management platform for its unique ability to seamlessly connect customers with a rich, customized experience from the time of ticket purchase through the guest visit and beyond.

TicketSocket's innovative platform empowers event organizers and developers around the globe, offering unparalleled control over the event booking experience by delivering tailored, immersive interfaces without the time and cost constraints associated with developing custom solutions. "We are thrilled to partner with Immersive Co. to revolutionize the ticket transaction experience for its customers and enhance its event management performance," said Mark Miller, CEO of TicketSocket. "Combining Immersive Co.'s exceptional ability to create awe-inspiring environments with TicketSocket's robust technology delivers a unique guest experience that begins with the initial ticket purchase."

Immersive Co. president Bryan Harris echoed Miller's sentiments, "TicketSocket's cutting-edge platform aligns perfectly with our vision of delivering unforgettable events. This partnership enables us to create a best-in-class customer experience that is seamless throughout the entire guest journey, from the very first click."

Perceptual Experience is the first collaborative endeavor between TicketSocket and Immersive Co. As the events industry and technology demands continue to evolve, this partnership signifies a pioneering step toward the future of seamless collaboration between box office and event.

PERCEPTUAL EXPERIENCE WORLD PREMIERE: NOW OPEN IN CHICAGO

What: Interactive art experience showcasing perceptual artist Michael Murphy's mind-bending creations

Location: The Shops at North Bridge, 540 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, Ill.

Date: Now – January 2024

Instagram: @ThePerceptualExperience / Facebook: @PerceptualExperience

For more information, visit www.theperceptualexperience.com .

About TicketSocket:

TicketSocket provides event organizers and developers worldwide with a customizable white-label ticketing, registration, and event management platform. Vendors and organizers enjoy total control of the experience created for their customers, with none of the time and costs traditionally associated with creating a custom solution. TicketSocket prioritizes organizations' ownership of their own funds, data, brand, and functionality.

The company's proprietary plug-in framework, white-label tools, and open APIs pioneer a new level of interactivity and customization for event promoters, venues, developers, and other ticketing companies. TicketSocket currently provides services to thousands of customers worldwide, facilitating millions of transactions per year. Founded in 2012, the company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, with additional offices in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit www.ticketsocket.com .

About Stage Front:

Stage Front has been a leader in event ticket technology and industry partnerships since 1984. Through these partnerships, whether serving as the primary ticket seller, secondary market, or hospitality package provider, Stage Front offers the widest range of event experiences available in the marketplace. Visit StageFrontVIP.com to learn more.

About Immersive Co.:

Immersive Co. is a leader in producing and operating Location Based Entertainment experiences that inspire and delight audiences worldwide. Over the years we've invited people to voyage under the sea, journey through the sands of time from ancient civilizations to the dawn of the nation, and explore visual experiences and stories through the intersections of history, art and technology. The Immersive team has produced or promoted more than 200 experiences on five continents that have attracted more than 50 million guests and generated more than 1 billion in gross ticket sales, including some of the top-performing exhibitions in the world. Learn more at www.immersive-exp.com .

Custom UI for Perceptual Experience ticketing registration flow. (PRNewswire)

TicketSocket Logo (PRNewsfoto/TicketSocket) (PRNewswire)

