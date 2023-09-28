MOXY.IO AND GAMMAKER BRING VIDEOGAME PLAYERS, CREATORS AND SPECTATORS TOGETHER WITH AN OPPORTUNITY TO WIN REAL-WORLD PRIZES

SEATTLE, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moxy.io, creator of the Moxy real competition video game platform, has partnered with Gammaker, Inc. to bring entry fee based gameplay that yields real-world rewards in real time to players of Gammaker's upcoming, unannounced horror game.

Moxy.io and Gammaker bring video game players, creators and spectators together with an opportunity to win real-world prizes. www.moxy.io (PRNewswire)

"We can’t wait to see players engage in 'real competition' that will elevate the thrill of winning, and reward those with the skill set to win…with $MOXY!” - Larry Siegel , Chairman of Moxy.io

"Our objective with every Gammaker release is to create experiences where players, creators and spectators from around the globe can choose to collaborate – or not – each making their own impact on gameplay outcomes," said L. Michael Haller, Founder, Gammaker. "Utilizing the Moxy platform means we can amplify this ground-breaking horror game experience by further blurring the lines between the digital and physical world – the most skilled players, creators and spectators have the opportunity to reap real-world rewards, enabling them to monetize their gameplay."

"Survival games are a genre near and dear to our hearts at Moxy," said Larry Siegel, Chairman of Moxy.io. "Gammaker's completely fresh take on survival horror – creating an experience that actively engages every participant in today's gaming ecosystem – is just cool as hell. We can't wait to see players engage in 'real competition' that will elevate the thrill of winning, and reward those with the skill set to win…with $MOXY!"

Stay tuned for a first gameplay reveal later this year!

About Gammaker

Gammaker, Inc. is headed by industry veterans, Michael Haller and Yoji Takenaka. Haller entered the game industry from Japanese anime world where he was part of the team that introduced AKIRA to the world, thus pioneering the genre for the World Market. Because of his extensive experience with Japanese POP Culture, he was invited to be part of the turnaround team at THQ, Inc. that was just starting to segue into 3D gaming with the PlayStation. His wrestling games merited two Fighting Game of the Year awards and catapulted THQ into the top tier of video game publishers. He then joined Dreamworks Interactive at the direction of Electronic Arts where the studio produced the award-winning MEDAL OF HONOR games. Takenaka took over the wrestling franchise at THQ before leaving to set up and run the D3Publisher of America and Europe, a video game publisher for console, PC and mobile. Together, they are directing development of their first Horror game, utilizing the latest Unity software under the direction of James Finley and Jessiah Ruiz, who ran Unity Studio's first North American division.

About Moxy.io

Moxy.io allows game publishers and developers to meet a major, existing market that has no supply. The Moxy real competition videogame platform enables gamers ages 18 and up to engage in "real competition" against any player, anywhere connectivity allows, and in any currency for real monetizable value in $MOXY. Competition winners will collect their rewards instantly. The Moxy API stack is highly flexible, accommodating competitive gameplay rewards format including individual, team play, free-for-all, leaderboards, winner takes all, team split, top 10%, single events, bracketed tournaments, seasons and more. All participants in gameplay on the Moxy Platform are Moxy Club members meaning they are Know Your Client (KYC) verified and Anti Money Laundering (AML) compliant. Moxy is designed to accommodate every type of game because behind every competitive gamer is a drive to prevail! For more information about Moxy.io, visit https://moxy.io/. For business development inquiries, please contact germaine@moxy.io.

