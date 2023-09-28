Birdy Grey Announces Two New C-Suite Executives

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Birdy Grey is excited to announce the appointment of two extraordinary C-Suite Executives joining the growing team. Cat Chen has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer and Brendan Hastings has joined as Chief Technology Officer. Chen is a seasoned and passionate consumer products and startup executive with 19 years of CPG experience and 11 years of startup experience. As one of the Honest Company's first employees, she grew and led the operations team and helped the company rapidly grow to a 9-figure business and diversify its products and distribution. Hastings is a lifelong technologist who built his first consumer products for the web as a teenager during the dial-up days of the 90's. He has spent the last 7+ years leading the tech, product and data teams at Thinx, culminating in a successful exit to Kimberly-Clark last February.

Chen joins the team with a focus on delivering a best-in-class and delightful customer experience for Birdy Grey customers. As Birdy Grey continues to innovate and grow, she will be leading product sourcing, merchandising, inventory planning, fulfillment, transportation, customer service, and analytics.

Monica Ashauer, Co-Founder and President of Birdy Grey says, "Cat has deep operational expertise combined with amazing people leadership. She will have an enormous impact on Birdy Grey's next chapter of growth."

Chen says, "I wish Birdy Grey was around when I was planning my wedding. Grace and Monica (go female founders!) have created something very special. Birdy Grey has an inclusive and accessible brand, a strong business, a passionate and collaborative team, and a bright future. I'm excited to be a part of it."

As CTO, Hastings will lead product, tech, and e-comm strategy and build out a best-in-class digital shopping experience to ensure Birdy Grey customers have a seamless customer experience.

Grace Lee, Founder and CEO of Birdy Grey says, "We are excited to welcome Brendan Hastings to Birdy Grey. He has a wealth of experience leading DTC product and technology teams and building innovative onsite shopping experiences, which makes him an excellent fit to lead Birdy Grey through our next phase of innovation and growth."

Hastings says, "I am thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with Birdy Grey. Grace, Monica, and the entire Birdy Grey team have crafted an extraordinary brand and business, primed for an even more remarkable future."

Birdy Grey has recently been featured on the TODAY Show's She Made It and was ranked #305 on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list in 2022, as well as being recognized on Entrepreneur's 100 Women of Influence in 2022 and one of the Best Tech/Ecomm Businesses in the inaugural Entreprenista 100 Awards.

About Birdy Grey:

Birdy Grey is a direct-to-consumer brand whose mission is to celebrate and elevate friendships during one of the most important milestones in a person's life: THE WEDDING. Founded in 2017 by best friends Grace Lee (CEO & Founder) and Monica Ashauer (Co-Founder & President), Birdy Grey offers affordable bridesmaid dresses under $100, and fun gifts and accessories for everyone in the bridal party. Brides and bridesmaids alike count on Birdy Grey for their most important day—so much so that we've dressed over half a million bridesmaids (and counting) in less than 5 years. Featured as one of the Best Places to Buy Bridesmaid Dresses Online by The Knot, Brides Magazine, PopSugar, Business Insider and more, Birdy Grey recently ranked #305 on Inc 5000's List of Fastest Growing US Companies 2022.

