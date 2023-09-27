Global Entertainment Superstar Jason Derulo Increases His Stake in Pro Volleyball Federation, Makes a Major Equity Investment Into the League

~~ Derulo will continue his role as a partner in the League's Omaha Supernovas ~~

COLUMBUS, Ohio and FRISCO, Texas, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pop and R&B icon Jason Derulo announced Wednesday that he has increased his participation in Pro Volleyball Federation, making a major equity investment into the League. Derulo's new role as a League investor comes alongside his position as a member of the ownership group of Pro Volleyball Federation's Omaha Supernovas.

This league has accomplished so much in a short period of time and is now at the brink of something great," Derulo said.

Derulo, a current judge on The Voice Australia 2023, has sold more than 250 million singles worldwide and is the only solo artist to top the Billboard Pop Songs chart across the 2000s, 2010s, and the 2020s. Also known as the King of TikTok based on his more than 58 million followers and more than 1.3 billion likes on the platform, Derulo is also a regular performer on America's Got Talent, including this week's Season 18 finale, and recently released his book Sing Your Name Out Loud: 15 Rules for Living Your Dream.

"I knew when I joined Danny White and Chris Erickson as a partner in the Omaha Supernovas that I would have a blast just being a part of it," Derulo said. "This has been a great experience for me, and I continue to be impressed by the growth, the vision, and the combined experience and expertise of everyone involved at both the team and the League levels. Over the past few months I quickly grew to become a huge fan of what Pro Volleyball Federation is doing and accomplishing, and now I am investing my time and resources to help make this the premier women's professional volleyball league in North America. I am committed to that, and I am proud to take an active role in continuing to build Pro Volleyball Federation."

Pro Volleyball Federation is the premier women's professional volleyball league in North America. The League begins play in February 2024 with seven teams each playing a 24-match regular season schedule. The season will culminate with a Final Four-type championship weekend in mid-May where it will crown the inaugural season champion.

In addition to the seven teams for 2024, Pro Volleyball Federation has already sold three additional teams that will begin play in 2025.

Derulo joins the likes of NFL quarterback Joe Burrow and his parents Jimmy and Robin Burrow, and 5-time Olympian Kerri Walsh Jennings as high-profile equity investors in Pro Volleyball Federation, joining team owners throughout the League and others who have made significant investments. More than $150 million has now been committed to Pro Volleyball Federation by its equity holders and team owners.

To date, League teams have signed many of the very best American volleyball players, in addition to outstanding players from overseas. Thus far Pro Volleyball Federation teams have signed 81 players who have a combined 357 years of professional volleyball experience (average of 4.4 years per player). Of those 81 players, eight are international players (teams are allowed up to two international players on their roster during the season) and 10 are American athletes currently with the U.S. National Team. Additionally, 35 of the players signed have been part of an Olympic/National Team during their volleyball careers, 49 are American Volleyball Coaches Association All-Americans, and 72 were All-Conference players collegiately.

"This league has accomplished so much in just a short period of time and is now at the brink of something great," Derulo added. "We're doing it the right way. Our only focus is on the professional game, and we are bringing the highest level of women's pro volleyball to this country. This truly is REAL PRO VOLLEYBALL, and Pro Volleyball Federation is the future of women's pro volleyball on this continent. As we like to say, our time is now!"

Commented Dave Whinham, co-founder of Pro Volleyball Federation: "We are so proud to have Jason join Pro Volleyball Federation as an equity investor. Like so many of our Founding Partners, Jason is not in this just to have somewhere to invest his money – this is something he truly believes in and he is actively working to help build and advance the mission of our League. Jason has proven that when he puts his efforts behind something, great results happen, and we look forward to continuing our relationship with Jason in a much larger scope."

Volleyball at the collegiate level in the United States continues its explosive growth trend, continuing to set attendance and viewership records. In August, the University of Nebraska set a world record for a women's sports event when 92,003 people attended a sold out match at Memorial Stadium. Additionally, ESPN and the Big Ten Network have also reported viewership records in recent weeks.

Pro Volleyball Federation has numerous exciting announcements forthcoming, including announcements related to additional markets and ownership groups, the inaugural season league schedule, national broadcast partners, and other strategic partnerships. For more information visit provolleyball.com or email info@provolleyball.com.

Pro Volleyball Federation is REAL pro volleyball and the premier women's professional volleyball league in North America. Pro Volleyball Federation will begin play in February 2024 with world class players and coaches, including some of America's greatest volleyball players and elite players from around the world. Our entire focus is on ensuring that our level and quality of play, our treatment of players, the quality of our event presentations, and our day-to-day fan experience is world class and the very best offered in North America. For more information, visit ProVolleyball.com.

