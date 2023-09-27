Denizen® Rum Unveils New Look Celebrating its Caribbean Blends

A Bold New Visual Identity Invites You to Wander the Caribbean

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Denizen® Rum proudly presents a revitalized look that mirrors the dynamic rums nestled inside each bottle. The name Denizen draws inspiration from the Latin term "Deintus," which refers to those spirited explorers who roam the world seeking new experiences. A long-time bartender favorite thanks to the rich character and layered flavors that are ideal for crafting cocktails, Denizen's new visual identity honors the brand's commitment to creating an elevated spirit through sourcing and blending some of the best small-batch rums from throughout the Caribbean. The updated packaging encompasses design elements that beckon enthusiasts to delve into the Caribbean's vibrant culture, curious spirit, and the legacy of rum merchants who explored the region.

Each label pays tribute to the culture, flora, and fauna of the unique blend's region. The compass, symbolizing the explorers who charted the Caribbean's seas, embodies the adventurous spirit of Denizen. The Tufted Coquette, a bird that flies across the Caribbean collecting pollens, is a symbol for Denizen Rum's commitment to sourcing small-batch rums from across the Caribbean. Maintaining the bottle shape, the new packaging integrates lighter, eco-friendly glass that incorporates a higher portion of recycled materials.

Brian Radics, CMO of Hotaling & Co., states "Our new labels honor the intricate flavors in Denizen rums while positioning Denizen at the forefront of modern rum mixology and the exploration of authentic flavors one seeks in rum cocktails. Importantly, while our appearance has evolved, the exceptional liquid inside remains unchanged, ensuring the same extraordinary taste that bartenders appreciate, and consumers enjoy."

Denizen Aged White

(40% ABV; 750ml; $19.99 SRP)

A Blend of rums predominately from Trinidad aged up to 5 years and resulting in a finished product with multi-dimensions of flavor that is uncommon in most mixing rums. The new label for this remarkably complex mixing rum prominently features a blue hue denoting the expression along with the crocodile and crabier birds indigenous to Trinidad.

Signature serve(s): Classic Daiquiri & Hemingway Daiquiri

Denizen Vatted Dark

(50% ABV, 750 ml, $29.99 SRP)

A 100 Proof blend of full-bodied dark Guyana rums fashioned in the old vatted style, originally formulated in the mid-18th century, and fresh unaged Rhum Agricole from Martinique. Vatted Dark will be released in the new Denizen visual identity in 2024. An eye-catching shade of green and illustrations of the Jaguar and Blazon snake, powerful figures native to the regions of Guyana and Jamaica respectively will adorn the new label.

Signature serve(s): Dark Daiquiri & Rum Manhattan

Denizen Merchant's Reserve

(46% ABV, 750ml, $34.99 SRP)

Centuries ago, merchants would mix their aged Caribbean rums and save the best blends to sell in Europe as "Merchant's Reserve." Crafted as the ultimate cocktail rum, Denizen Merchant's Reserve is a blend of small-batch Caribbean rums including Plummer style Jamaican pot still rums and a rare component of Rhum Grande Arôme from Martinique. The dark red label features illustrations of the Blazon snake and Crocodile that hail proudly as emblems from the Jamaican and Martinique Coat of Arms.

Signature serve: Mai Tai

Denizen is imported by San Francisco's Hotaling & Co., the new bottles are available in the following markets: CA, NY, TX, MI, WA, GA, MA, CO, IL, LA, DC, SC, WI, FL, AZ, PA, NV, KS, CT, NJ, MS, RI, NM, VA, OK, NC, SD, HI, UT, NH, ND, NE, DE. To find Denizen near you, use Denizen Rum's product finder tool . Photos of the new bottles can be found HERE. For more information, please visit https://denizenrum.com/ . Follow Denizen Rum on Instagram @DenizenRum

About Hotaling & Co.

A born and bred San Francisco original, Hotaling & Co. is the leading distiller and importer of artisanal spirits and cocktail essentials. Our dedication to artisanal spirits first started 30 years ago under the name Anchor Distilling Company - heralding the return to copper pot distilling in the U.S. with the original craft introductions of Junipero Gin & Old Potrero Straight Rye Whiskey. We carry on that pioneering legacy with the name Hotaling & Co. as a nod to the local legend A.P. Hotaling, who ventured West during the Gold Rush and quickly became one of the most reputable spirits dealers in the country and a notable figure in American drinking culture. Fueled by a passion for beverage expertise, education and hospitality, Hotaling & Co. carries on this tradition of artisanal excellence by bringing together a family of like-minded spirits that share our commitment to craft and care.

Today, Hotaling & Co.'s portfolio is synonymous with brands of unmatched quality and character, including Luxardo Liqueurs & Cherries, Nikka Whisky, Junipero Gin, HINE Cognac, Convite Mezcal, Severo Tequila, Fiero, Tequila, Kavalan Whisky, Denizen Rum, HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys, Writers' Tears Whiskey, Old Pulteney Whisky, Speyburn Whisky, Balblair Whisky, Arran Whisky, Old Potrero Rye Whiskey, and more. Visit www.HotalingandCo.com to explore our full range of brands.

