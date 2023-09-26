NPP Chooses Pool Brain to Optimize Operations At All Branches Nationwide

The largest multi-regional pool service company in the United States has selected Pool Brain after an extensive evaluation of all pool service software and field service software options

PHOENIX, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pool Brain is pleased to announce an enterprise agreement with National Pool Partners (NPP), the largest multi-regional pool service company in the United States. After an extensive evaluation period of all pool service software and field service software options, NPP has chosen Pool Brain to operate all of their branches nationwide.

#1 Pool Company Software Platform for Medium to Large Companies (PRNewswire)

"I definitely believe Pool Brain is the future of software in our industry." Hal Denbar , CEO of NPP

Hal Denbar, CEO of NPP, expressed his enthusiasm for the newly announced agreement: "One of our core visions at National Pool Partners is to help modernize the pool service industry in general because everyone benefits from that. I've said for a long time now that emerging technology is going to play a key role and Pool Brain was our clear choice in that space. We tested just about every software option for over 2 years and Pool Brain delivered exactly what they promised exactly when they said they would. The data has been incredible. The results and rewards we've experienced are very real and I definitely believe Pool Brain is the future of software in our industry."

Adam Beech, Founder & CEO of Pool Brain, commented: "We're thrilled to announce this agreement with National Pool Partners as it's a big step forward for both companies and a long time in the making. Companies of their size and caliber don't make a decision like this overnight and it takes a lot of effort on both sides with a lot of people involved. Throughout this process, we've worked closely with the NPP team and want to deeply thank everyone for all their hard work, dedication and professionalism which made this happen. Everyone at Pool Brain is looking forward to a continuing relationship and collaborating on enterprise level features that will benefit the entire industry."

About Pool Brain

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Pool Brain is the leading pool company software designed for medium to large businesses. Their "all in one" platform was built by industry experts to solve unique pool industry challenges at scale. Core features include scheduling/routing, billing, quoting, technician pay tracking, equipment tracking, office and field management, guided workflows, automatic chemical dosing, custom alerts, graphs/analytics and more. For more information, visit www.poolbrain.com

About National Pool Partners

National Pool Partners has become the nation's premier multi-regional pool service company through the acquisition of best-in-class pool service companies across the U.S. Sun Belt. NPP was founded with the mission to "elevate the industry" and it aims to achieve this mission by providing employees with new career growth opportunities, providing sellers with an opportunity to become leaders within the NPP organization, and by keeping a focus on making pool ownership enjoyable. NPP aspires to be the largest pool service company in the world by putting people first, helping peers in the industry, and creating lifetime customers. For more information, please visit www.go-npp.com

