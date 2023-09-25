Two Out of Three Sports Fans Prefer Tailgating to the Actual Game, Survey Says

Master your pregame party with beef tailgate tips from award winning pitmaster Erica Roby.

DENVER, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to the tailgating game, beef is the reigning champion. A new survey from the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, a contractor to the Beef Checkoff, found 73% of people prefer beef at a tailgate and 69% say a tailgate isn't complete without beef.[1] While part of the fun of football season is sticking to tradition, pitmaster Erica Roby shows how your tailgating menu doesn't have to.

You can't go wrong with a good burger – but for those looking to try something new, Roby's Birria Beef Street Tacos are a hit. One of the trendiest food items, Barria is showing up everywhere, so why not take it to the game? It's delicious, easy to prep in advance and a great handheld option that you can cook on a flattop or on cast iron on your traditional grill. And as tailgating continues later into the season, Roby's Shepherd's Pie with Ground Beef offers a warm, comfort-food option during possible inclement weather as you cheer on your favorite team outdoors.

What they both have in common – in addition to being crowd pleasers, each recipe is great for showing off beef's versatility. "Shredded beef and ground beef are both great options for batch cooking and planned-overs, said Roby. "With a little bit of planning, it's easy to make a roast for Friday dinner and have extra for your tacos over the weekend, and for the Shepherd's Pie, ground beef is a staple in my house, so it's easy to cook a little extra to have on hand."

Once you've decided on the menu, it's all about the prep and Roby has some tips to keep in mind. First, make sure to marinate, pre-season and pre-cut your beef all at home – the more you prep at home the more fun, and less mess, you have on game day. Make sure to put your prepped beef in a sturdy container with a tight seal so that it transports easily and avoids any spills in the cooler. And Finally, make sure to keep your beef chilled until you're ready to throw it on the grill.

For more tailgating recipes and tips for cooking outdoors, visit BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com.

