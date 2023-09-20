Norfolk Southern and RapidSOS enhancing safety information access for first responders

ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and RapidSOS announced a partnership Wednesday to help equip first responders with critical information to safely respond to a rail emergency. Together, the companies will make it quicker and easier to access cargo and hazardous materials information, enable the ability to call for mutual aid, all while providing ongoing training.

Norfolk Southern Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Norfolk Southern Corporation) (PRNewswire)

"Norfolk Southern is committed to being an industry leader in safety," said John Fleps, Norfolk Southern Vice President Safety. "When a rail incident occurs, seconds count. Through our partnership with RapidSOS, 911 call centers and first responder agencies throughout our 22-state network will have faster access to the information they need to safeguard their response, save lives, and protect the communities in which we operate."

The RapidSOS platform securely links over 500 million devices, apps, and sensors to more than 15,000 911 and field responder agencies. The partnership will leverage that network to help provide critical information and capabilities to first responders, including:

Train cargo contents with details by train car

Hazardous materials information and emergency response standards and best practices

Ability to digitally escalate for mutual aid to surrounding agencies

Online learning, support, and training at no cost to first responders

Prior to the partnership, emergency dispatchers had to manually search online databases and verbally relay critical information to field responders.

"Our partnership with Norfolk Southern will provide first responder agencies with advanced situational awareness to best respond in the event of a train emergency," said Jose Mejia, Chief Operating Officer at RapidSOS. "We are thrilled to collaborate with Norfolk Southern to provide this data to support public safety to aid in keeping communities prepared and safe."

The enhanced data from Norfolk Southern will be available to 911 centers and field responders nationwide in early 2024.

About Norfolk Southern

Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid approximately 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods, and is the largest rail shipper of auto products and metals in North America. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S., serving a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com .

About RapidSOS

In partnership with public safety, RapidSOS has created the world's first intelligent safety platform that securely links life-saving data from over 500 million connected devices, apps and sensors directly to safety agents, 911 and field responders. To learn more about our technology that's creating life-saving connections, visit www.rapidsos.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation