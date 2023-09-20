Körber celebrates partnership milestone with Geek+

HAMBURG, Germany, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global strategic partnership empowers businesses to overcome efficiency, scalability and sustainability challenges across supply chain

Körber and Geek+ celebrate three years as global robotics automation partners. (PRNewswire)

Körber and Geek+, a global leader in robotic solutions for logistics, are announcing the third anniversary of their strategic partnership. Geek+ is one of Körber's trusted global robotic partners, making this anniversary an important milestone in Körber's journey to provide businesses worldwide with efficient, scalable and sustainable end-to-end logistics solutions.

With more than 30 implementations in eight regions and thousands of bots successfully deployed, Körber and Geek+ continue to revolutionize warehouse operations through an extensive portfolio of Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) solutions. Through this partnership, customers have seen productivity gains in excess of 100%, accuracy improvements of up to 99.99% and a reduction in walking distances of up to 82% across the warehouse.

Customers throughout Europe, America and Asia Pacific are currently advancing their supply chain operations with flexible automation solutions from Körber and Geek+, relying on the combined expertise of a global leader in AMR technology and Körber's broad capabilities in end-to-end consulting, conceptualization, integration and support. By increasing picking accuracy, reducing labor costs, and improving productivity and efficiency, robotics also help create safer and more ergonomic workplaces where warehouse associates can avoid tedious and risky tasks, focus on more value-added activities, and enjoy a more collaborative and satisfying work environment.

One example includes the implementation of a highly innovative logistics software and automation landscape for the biggest 3PL eCommerce warehouse in Eastern Central Europe, run by 3PL logistics start-up Boxy. András Táncsics, CEO of Boxy, stated: "Relying on cutting-edge technology provided by Körber, together with partners like Geek+, has helped us to maintain an efficient flow of goods, enhanced shipping performance, and reliability in light of the steady growing pressure of customer demands. We truly believe that these types of automation and software solutions are the future of the industry and our competitive edge on the market. Therefore, we keep a close eye on these technologies together with our partners and always try to be in the forefront of innovation."

Recent customer successes also include one of the largest AMR deployments in Eastern Europe at DB Schenker, one of the leading global logistics service providers. In Australia, Körber and Geek+ have collaborated with leading Australian retailers such as Officeworks. In North America, S&S Activewear, a leading wholesale distributor of apparel and accessories, will rely on a high velocity picking system from Geek+ with Körber's expertise in the design, deployment and support of this transformative system to meet evolving demand and optimize fulfillment.

"The supply chain has undergone tremendous changes in recent years, with an ever-increasing demand for efficiency and productivity while continually requiring more sustainable practices. We need innovative solutions to answer new challenges to be cost-efficient and competitive while also sustainable. Driven by huge developments in AI and machine learning, robots can help by addressing these challenges, at scale," said Lit Fung, VP and Managing Director, International Business at Geek+.

"Particularly in the growing eCommerce segment, robotics continues to be a true gamechanger for the logistics landscape to introduce greener, safer and more ergonomic operations," said John Santagate, Vice President Robotics at Körber Business Area Supply Chain. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with one of the leading global AMR providers, helping companies worldwide optimize their operational success and conquer their supply chain complexities."

Geek+ entered its first global partnership with Körber in 2020, with expansion rapidly accelerating since then – showcased by 30,000 robots deployed that helped save 140,000 tons of carbon emissions and 16 million KwH in energy in 2022. Together with Geek+' growing portfolio of robotic solutions, Körber continues to enhance access to an unparalleled breadth and depth of supply chain solutions, spanning warehouse management, warehouse control, simulation and voice, to help those who move goods do good.

About Geek+

Geek+ is a global leader in robotic solutions for logistics. We develop Autonomous Mobile-Robot (AMR) solutions to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient automation for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ is trusted by over 700 global industry leaders and has been recognized as the world leader in autonomous mobile robots. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 1,500 employees, with offices in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore. For more information, please visit: https://www.geekplus.com/

About the Körber Business Area Supply Chain

Supply chains are growing more complex by the day. Körber uniquely provides a broad range of proven end-to-end solutions tailored to help manage the supply chain as a competitive advantage. Fitting any business size, strategy or industry, our customers conquer the complexity of the supply chain thanks to our portfolio of software, voice, and robotics solutions – plus the expertise to tie it all together. Conquer supply chain complexity, with Körber. Find out more on www.koerber-supplychain-software.com

