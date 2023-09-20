Hilinski's Hope Brings Student Athlete Mental Health Week to More Than 155+ Schools

Hilinski's Hope's fourth week of collective action is a continuation of the organization's service to the mental wellbeing of students across all levels and sports

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilinski's Hope Foundation (H3H), founded by Mark and Kym Hilinski to honor the legacy of their son Tyler, today announced that over 150 schools and organizations around the country will be participating in Student Athlete Mental Health Week, the organization's fourth annual week of collective action dedicated to addressing the mental wellbeing of student athletes, from September 30th to October 7th.

"We miss Tyler every day, but we know that he would be so proud of the difference we are working to make in the lives of student athletes," said Kym Hilinski, co-founder of Hilinski's Hope. "In the last four years, Mark and I have traveled all over the country, speaking with students, sharing Tyler's story, and encouraging these tough but crucial conversations. We're incredibly honored to be joined by over 150 schools this year to fight stigma and increase mental health resources on campuses."

During Student Athlete Mental Health Week, student athletes and athletic departments across the country will participate in breaking down stigma, offering quality resources, and letting student athletes know they are supported.

"I want to make talking about mental health normal. Hilinski's Hope has turned a devastating life event into a force for good by taking action and creating Student Athlete Mental Health Week," said Caleb Williams, University of Southern California quarterback, founder of the Caleb Cares Foundation and 2022 Heisman Trophy recipient. "Hilinski's Hope is making talking about mental health normal. This is so important because we all have the power to help someone by simply reaching out and checking in. You never know what someone is going through and how you can impact them and maybe save a life."

Participating schools have committed to at least one of the following during the week: encouraging students, parents, alumni, and fans to participate in showing solidarity, eliminating stigma around mental health by holding three fingers to the sky during the first play of the third quarter; playing a Hilinski's Hope PSA at the SAMHW games; wearing one of the many "3" ribbon products sent by H3H to their campus, participating in social media campaigns during the week, engaging in an internal assessment to evaluate how their campus is following best practices in terms of mental health programs, and include talks and trainings on campus for players, coaches, and staff.

"On or off the field, the wellbeing of our players has always been one of our top priorities at the University of Oklahoma " said Patty Gasso, Head Coach of University of Oklahoma Softball. "In their adoption of Student Athlete Mental Health Week, we are proud to stand with Hilinski's Hope as they continue to advocate for the mental health and safety of student athletes of every sport and level."

H3H has created evidence-based mental health resources, including the Game Plan and Online Mental Health Course, which work to educate and reduce the stigma of seeking help for mental health concerns, along with providing a new way of thinking and addressing mental health.

"Education and awareness are critical in connecting student-athletes to mental health resources and no organization is doing more to promote athlete mental health than Hilinski's Hope," said Dr. Dylan Firsick, Assistant Athletic Director, Director of Mental Health and Performance at the University of Georgia. "The University of Georgia is proud to partner with Hilinski's Hope and encourage all athletic departments to do the same for the 2023 Student Athlete Mental Health Week."

Student Athlete Mental Health Week coincides with Mental Illness Awareness Week, October 1-7, culminating on World Mental Health Day on October 10.

Hilinski's Hope would like to say a special thank you to our lead sponsors College Hill Threads, Lombardi Wines, Carelon, Uncork for Hope and Sack The Stigma for helping make Student Athlete Mental Health Week possible.

To learn more and/or get involved with Hilinski's Hope Foundation please visit https://www.hilinskishope.org/samhw .

To date schools from around the country participating include:

Abilene Christian University

Arizona State University

Auburn University

Auburn University at Montgomery

Aurora University

Austin Peay State University

Baylor University

Bemidji State University

Benedict College

Benedictine University

Berry College

Boise State University

Boston College

Bowling Green State University

Brigham Young University

California Baptist University

California State University, Long Beach

Carroll College

Central College

Central Michigan University

Central Washington University

Claremont Mudd Scripps Colleges

Clemson University

Concordia University Chicago

Cornell University

Davidson College

Delta State University

Drake University

Drexel University

Duquesne University

East Mississippi Community College

Eastern Michigan University

Eastern Washington University

Edward Waters University

Florida Atlantic University

Florida State University

Fordham University

Gardner-Webb University

George Fox University

George Mason University

Georgetown University

Georgia Southern University

Grand Canyon University

Henderson State University

Idaho State University

Illinois State University

Indiana University

James Madison University

Juniata College

Kansas State University

Keene State College

King's College

Lamar University

Lees-McRae College

Lehigh University

Liberty University

Louisiana State University

Louisiana Tech University

Marist College

Marshall University

Mercyhurst University

Mid Michigan College

Middlebury College

Mississippi College

Mississippi State University

Missouri State University

Mt San Antonio College

North Carolina State University

North Dakota State University

North Greenville University

Northern Arizona University

Northern Michigan University

Northwestern University

Northwood University

Oklahoma State University

Oregon State University

Pacific Lutheran University

Pomona-Pitzer Colleges

Rollins College

Sacramento State University

Saint Vincent College

Saint Xavier University

San Diego State University

Santa Barbara City College

Seattle University

Siena College

South Carolina State University

Southern Methodist University

Southern University and A&M College

Southern Utah University

St. Bonaventure University

Stanford University

Stephen F. Austin State University

Stetson University

Stevenson University

Stony Brook University

Tarleton State University

Texas A&M University

Texas Tech University

The Catholic University of America

Thiel College

Tufts University

University at Buffalo

University of Akron

University of Alabama

University of Alabama at Birmingham

University of Arizona

University of Arkansas

University of California, Berkeley

University of California, Irvine

University of California, Santa Barbara

University of Central Florida

University of Colorado, Boulder

University of Dayton

University of Delaware

University of Detroit, Mercy

University of Georgia

University of Hawaii

University of Iowa

University of Kansas

University of Massachusetts, Amherst

University of Miami

University of Mississippi

University of Missouri

University of Montana Western

University of Nevada, Las Vegas

University of Nevada, Reno

University of North Carolina, Greensboro

University of North Texas

University of Oklahoma

University of Redlands

University of Richmond

University of San Diego

University of South Carolina

University of South Carolina, Beaufort

University of South Dakota

University of South Florida

University of Southern California

University of Tennessee, Knoxville

University of Texas Rio Grande Valley

University of Texas, Arlington

University of Tulsa

University of Virginia

University of Washington

University of Wisconsin, Stout

University of Wyoming

Utah State University

Utah Tech University

Utah Valley University

Vanderbilt University

Viterbo University

Washington State University

West Virginia University

Western Carolina University

Whitworth University

William Penn University

Winston-Salem State University

About Hilinski's Hope:

H3H helps colleges and universities save lives, eliminate stigma, and scale mental wellness programs for student athletes. H3H does this by sharing Tyler's story, connecting students with mental health resources, and assisting universities to institutionalize best practices. To learn more about H3H please visit www.hilinskishope.org

