Enable Cheminformatics and Bioinformatics in Microsoft Office

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scilligence, a leading innovator of scientific software solutions, is thrilled to unveil HELM technology in TouchMol4Office (TM4O).

TM4O represents an advancement in the realm of cheminformatics and bioinformatics within the Microsoft Office suite, providing researchers and professionals with a comprehensive platform for interfacing with internal and external databases while working seamlessly in applications like Excel, Word, and PowerPoint.

TM4O empowers users with powerful structure search capabilities, advanced informatics for biologics and conjugates, and now HELM support making it an indispensable tool for professionals working in the fields of chemistry, biology, and pharmaceuticals.

Empowering Chem-Bioinformatics within MS Office

Unleash the potential of MS Office with seamless integration of advanced chem-bioinformatics capabilities. This groundbreaking enhancement opens up a world of possibilities for professionals in the scientific and research communities.

Harnessing Macromolecules through HELM

Embrace the future of scientific research with MS Office's built-in support for macromolecules by utilizing HELM. Additionally, you have the option to integrate HELMmonomer.org, unlocking access to exclusive HELM monomer libraries and taking your research to new heights.

Effortless Integration with Back-End Databases

Breakdown data silos and improve your research efficiency with TM4O's ability to seamlessly connect with back-end databases. Now, you can effortlessly convert CAS numbers and registration IDs into molecular structures from diverse data sources, streamlining your workflow like never before.

With the enablement of HELM in TM4O, Scilligence aims to allow scientists to easily and quickly create complex macromolecules by using an industry-standard notation, making it an indispensable asset for researchers, scientists, and professionals across various industries.

"TouchMol4Office with the enablement of HELM technology will empower scientists to explore a wide variety of therapeutics modalities right inside Microsoft Office applications, a daily staple in research environments," says Jinbo Lee, PhD, CEO at Scilligence Corporation.

For more information about TouchMol4Office and how it can transform your research and data management processes, please visit www.scilligence.com.

