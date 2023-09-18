Treasury Prime Announces Integration with Astra to Bring Real Time Payment Capabilities to Customers

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasury Prime , a leading embedded banking software company, announced today a strategic collaboration with Astra , a technology company that offers advanced instant payment solutions. With Astra's technology, Treasury Prime customers now have access to instant account funding and instant disbursements via push-to-card capabilities.

(PRNewsfoto/Treasury Prime) (PRNewswire)

This new feature marks a significant step forward in streamlining payment processes for banks and enterprises. By enabling push-to-card transactions, Treasury Prime's customers can now provide their end-users with faster and more efficient funding options compared to traditional methods like ACH transfers. Through the partnership, Astra enables Treasury Prime's customers to elevate their customer experiences by facilitating swift account funding for end-users.

"The speed, efficiency, and accessibility of Astra's transfer technology, coupled with our embedded finance marketplace, stand to transform the way businesses and end users conduct transactions, paving the way for a more dynamic and connected financial landscape," said Mark Vermeersch, Chief Platform Officer at Treasury Prime.

"Instant payments technology represents the future of financial transactions, offering instant access to funds with heightened efficiency, security, and convenience. Through this collaboration with Treasury Prime, we look forward to empowering businesses to embrace the power of instant transactions, driving growth, enhancing customer experiences, and fostering financial inclusion," said Gil Akos, co-founder and CEO at Astra.

This partnership comes on the heels of Treasury Prime's recent partnership announcements with Sardine and Checkout.com, further building out the firm's industry leading partner marketplace. Earlier this year, Treasury Prime introduced OneKey Banking, a groundbreaking multi-bank solution, and closed a successful $40 million Series C funding round.

For more information about Treasury Prime, visit www.treasuryprime.com . To learn more about Astra please visit https://astra.finance .

About Treasury Prime

Treasury Prime is building the future of finance. Leveraging its award-winning APIs and versatile embedded banking products, Treasury Prime enables banks and enterprise partners to innovate, adapt, grow and scale to stay competitive in a rapidly changing marketplace. The company helps enterprises with a range of complex services including money transfer, risk mitigation and access to a chartered bank's infrastructure. Treasury Prime works with forward-thinking banks to innovate responsibly and increase access to banking products and services to all segments of the population Treasury Prime was named Best Banking-as-a-Service Platform in the Tearsheet Embedded Awards 2021 and 2022, and was named to CB Insights' annual 2021 Fintech 250 list.

About Astra

Astra is a leading provider of advanced bank-to-bank transfer technology for financial institutions, fintechs, and enterprises. With headquarters in San Francisco, the company was founded in 2016 by co-founders Gil Akos and Sam Morgan. Astra's proprietary, vertically integrated API allows developers to easily embed financial automation within their existing products. For more information, visit https://astra.finance/ .

