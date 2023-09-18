LG CHANNELS ADDS EXCLUSIVE STREAMING CONTENT FOR SEPTEMBER

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA's exclusive free streaming service, LG Channels, is adding "IT," "Now You See Me," "Now You See Me 2" and more to its lineup of on-demand movies on LG Smart TVs. Earlier this month LG Channels and Matthew Berry's Fantasy Life announced the addition of several weekly shows exclusive to LG Smart TVs including "Fantasy Football Showtime Live!" – a 60-minute live show every Sunday at 11 a.m. ET, featuring the Fantasy Life team as they discuss start/sit decisions, matchup previews, injury updates, weather news and last-second advice.

LG Channels offers a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, children's programs and more. With more than 300 channels and growing, LG TV owners can easily discover their favorite programs by launching the LG Channels application on their LG TV's webOS platform (LG Smart TV models 2016-present). LG Channels is also available on mobile on iOS and Android. Channels may vary by device.

Here's a deeper look at LG Channels' newest additions:

New to LG Channels in the United States

All Reality WE tv (290) (AMC Networks) – Real moments. Real stories. Real drama. The most outrageous, addictive, must-see shows like Braxton Family Values, Mary Mary, and so much more all in one place. If you love reality, you need All Reality WE tv!

AMC en Español (803) (AMC Networks) – AMC en Español is the home of your favorite stories and characters. Catch up on and discover critically acclaimed shows, 100% in Spanish.

Estrella Games (826) (Estrella Media) – Estrella Games is the first ever 24/7 Spanish-language game show channel featuring thousands of popular original, classic and competition titles like Cien Latinos Dijeron, Tengo Talento, Mucho Talento and El Show de Don Cheto.

GoTraveler (715) (Questar Entertainment) – Discover first-class travel from home with GoTraveler. Our unmatched content offers a virtual passport to explore new cultures, food and adventures worldwide.

Johnny Carson TV (513) (Shout! TV) – The undisputed King of late night television is now streaming for the first time ever on Johnny Carson TV.

MST3K (520) (Shout! TV) – Classic MST3K episodes from your favorite B-movie riffers.

Portlandia (503) (AMC Networks) – Put a Bird on It! All your favorite episodes and characters from the Emmy(R) nominated and Peabody Award-winning hit series starring Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein, all the time!

Shout! TV (510) (Shout! TV) – Bringing timeless and contemporary cult favorites like ALF, The Carol Burnett Show, and Point Break to pop culture fans.

Stories by AMC (1051) (AMC Networks) – Dive into the bold and inventive AMC shows you've come to love with Stories by AMC. Get access to fan favorites like Orphan Black, Into the Badlands, The Walking Dead, or discover new gems you may have missed.

The Walking Dead Universe (229) (AMC Networks) – Join Daryl, Michonne, the Clarks and more from the world of The Walking Dead. Enjoy 24-hour programming on The Walking Dead Universe channel, including cast interviews, BTS moments, and more!

Exclusively Streaming on LG Channels in September: "Charlie Wilson's War," "Role Models," "The Wedding Date" and "Weird Science."

New to LG Channels Video-on-Demand

Charlie Wilson's War - Academy Award® winners Tom Hanks, Julia Roberts and Philip Seymour Hoffman star in this compelling and witty film from Oscar-winning director Mike Nichols and Primetime Emmy®-winning writer Aaron Sorkin. Based on the outrageous true story, Charlie Wilson's War shows how one congressman who loved a good time, one Houston socialite who loved a good cause and one renegade CIA agent who loved a good fight, conspired to bring about the largest covert operation in history.

Friday Night Lights - From Oscar®-winning producer Brian Grazer and based on the best-selling book about high school football, Friday Night Lights dramatizes the 1988 season of the Permian High Panthers of Odessa, Texas. A town for sale, Odessa has seen better days. Yet one hope sustains the community where, once a week during the fall, the town and its dreams come alive beneath the dazzling Friday night lights. The film provides an illuminating look at the big dreams of small town people. Starring Academy Award® winner Billy Bob Thornton, Derek Luke, Jay Hernandez, Lucas Black, Garrett Hedlund, and Tim McGraw.

IT (2017) - New Line Cinema's horror thriller IT, directed by Andy Muschietti ("Mama"), is based on the hugely popular Stephen King novel of the same name, which has been terrifying readers for decades. The film tells the story of seven young outcasts growing up in the township of Derry, Maine, who call themselves "the Losers' Club." Each of them has been ostracized for one reason or another; each has a target on their back from the local pack of bullies...and all have seen their inner fears come to life in the form of an ancient shapeshifting predator they can only call It. For as long as their town has existed, Derry has been the entity's hunting ground, emerging from the sewers every 27 years to feed on the terrors of its chosen prey: Derry's children. Banding together over one horrifying and exhilarating summer, the Losers form a close bond to help them overcome their own fears and stop a new killing cycle that began on a rainy day, with a small boy chasing a paper boat as it swept down a storm drain...and into the hands of Pennywise the Clown.

The Monuments Men – In a race against time, a crew of art historians and museum curators unite to recover renowned works of art stolen by Nazis before Hitler destroys them.

Now You See Me - Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Morgan Freeman, and Jesse Eisenberg give astonishing performances in this visually stunning thriller from the director of "Clash of the Titans." As individual performers, these magicians are amazing. But once they join forces, they begin captivating an international audience with a series of bold, original heists—all the while pursuing a secret agenda that has the FBI and Interpol scrambling to anticipate what their next spectacular crime will be.

Now You See Me 2 - The Four Horsemen return for a second mind-bending adventure, elevating the limits of stage illusion to new heights and taking them around the globe. One year after outwitting the FBI and winning the public's adulation with their Robin Hood-style magic spectacles, the illusionists resurface for a comeback performance in hopes of exposing the unethical practices of a tech magnate. The man behind their vanishing act is none other than Walter Mabry (Daniel Radcliffe), a tech prodigy who threatens the Horsemen into pulling off their most impossible heist yet. Their only hope is to perform one last unprecedented stunt to clear their names and reveal the mastermind behind it all.

Role Models - Prepare yourself for the most irreverent and funny comedy that brings new meaning to juvenile delinquency! As the world's least-likely mentors, Danny (Paul Rudd) & Wheeler (Seann William Scott) must put aside their selfish, sarcastic and party-driven ways in order to give two odd, foul-mouthed kids invaluable wisdom about life, love and heavy metal. With a supporting cast of comic all-stars including Elizabeth Banks, Jane Lynch, Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Bobb'e J. Thompson.

The Wedding Date - In this sparkling romantic comedy, Debra Messing plays a never-married New Yorker who is invited to her parents' London home for her younger sister's wedding. In a desperate attempt to face the ordeal with dignity, she hires a charming and handsome professional male escort (Dermot Mulroney), to pose as her new boyfriend. Over the course of the weekend, this beau-for-hire takes on the role of the bride's therapist, the father's ideal son-in-law, the groom's new best friend and the object of every woman's affection. But for the woman who hired him, what starts out as a pretend relationship begins to turn into something entirely unexpected: a second chance at love.

Weird Science - Teen life is full of mysteries, but nothing is more hilarious than Weird Science, the out-of-this-world comedy that helped define a generation! Join two socially challenged computer whizzes (Anthony Michael Hall and Ilan Mitchell-Smith) as they set out to create the "perfect woman" (supermodel Kelly LeBrock). Like a computer-generated fairy godmother, the duo's heavenly creation guides the pair through the pleasures and pitfalls of teenage life. From writer/director John Hughes (The Breakfast Club, Sixteen Candles), Weird Science is an outrageous coming-of-age guilty pleasure where every teenage boy's fantasy comes to life.

Learn more about LG Channels and LG Smart TVs by visiting www.LG.com.

