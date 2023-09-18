Kantor & Kantor, LLP Attorneys Named Among 2024 Best Lawyers in America® and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America

Kantor & Kantor, LLP Attorneys Named Among 2024 Best Lawyers in America® and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Best Lawyers® has recognized both founding partners, Glenn Kantor and Lisa Kantor, along with senior partner, Alan Kassan, and partners, Anna M. Martin, and Elizabeth Hopkins in the 2024 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America® for exceptional legal excellence. Attorney Timothy Rozelle has been recognized in the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America for his outstanding legal talent and results shown since beginning his legal career.

Kantor & Kantor, LLP Attorneys Named Among 2024 Best Lawyers in America® and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America (PRNewswire)

Kantor & Kantor LLP Announces their 2024 Inductees to Best Lawyers

Since first published in 1983, Best Lawyers® has become universally regarded as a definitive guide for outstanding legal performance. Best Lawyers® recognitions are compiled based on a thorough Purely Peer Review® evaluation of the quality of the legal services. For more than 40 years, industry-leading lawyers have been eligible to vote (from around the world) and submit their evaluations. For 2024's recognitions alone, more than 13 million evaluations were done, rating the legal abilities of other lawyers based on their specific practice areas.

Kantor & Kantor attorneys were recognized in the following categories:

Best Lawyers in America®

For inclusion into the 2024 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®, more than 13.7 million votes were analyzed, which resulted in more than 76,000 leading lawyers included in the milestone 30th edition.

Glenn R. Kantor (2024) - Employee Benefits ( ERISA ) Law



Lisa S. Kantor (2018) - Insurance Law



Alan E . Kassan (2024) - Employee Benefits ( ERISA ) Law



Elizabeth Hopkins (2024) - Employee Benefits (ERISA ) Law & Litigation – ERISA

Anna M . Martin (2024) - Employee Benefits ( ERISA ) Law

Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America

For inclusion into the 2024 edition of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America, more than 2.4 million votes were analyzed, which resulted in more than 25,000 lawyers honored in the new edition.

Timothy Rozelle (2021) - Insurance Law

Lawyers are not required nor allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore, inclusion in Best Lawyers® is considered a singular honor. A description of their selection methodology is available here.

Read more about the firm's recognition here.

About Kantor & Kantor LLP:

Kantor & Kantor LLP is a highly respected law firm that focuses exclusively on representing plaintiffs in denials of life, health, disability, and long-term care insurance claims. With a team of dedicated attorneys, the firm has earned a reputation for providing compassionate, results-oriented legal representation to individuals fighting for their insurance and pension benefits.

About Best Lawyers:

Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected lawyer ranking service in the world. For 40 years, Best Lawyers has assisted those in need of legal services to identify the lawyers best qualiﬁed to represent them in distant jurisdictions or unfamiliar specialties. Best Lawyers awards are published in leading local, regional and national publications across the globe.

Lawyers who are nominated for consideration are voted on by currently recognized Best Lawyers working in the same practice area and located in the same geographic region. Our awards and recognitions are based purely on the feedback we receive from these top lawyers. Those who receive high peer reviews undergo a thorough verification process to make sure they are currently still in private practice. Only then can these top lawyers be recognized by Best Lawyers.

Media Contact:

Julie Fisher

Marketing Director

818-886-2525

media@kantorlaw.net

Kantor & Kantor LLP logo (PRNewsFoto/Kantor & Kantor, LLP) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KANTOR & KANTOR, LLP