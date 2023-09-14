GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS 2024 Edition Released

VIDEO: PREVIEW AND DOWNLOAD B-ROLL AND VIDEO HERE

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS (GWR), the global authority on record-breaking achievements, announces that GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™2024 (GWR2024) is available in stores and online today. The new edition includes 2,638 mind-blowing achievements from around the world.

GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS 2024 is available for purchase in stores and online from Sept. 14, 2023 .

The cover of the 2024 edition is the final installment in partnership with award-winning artist Rod Hunt. Completing the illustrated Guinness World Records universe, the artwork takes the reader on a deep-sea odyssey to the bottom of the ocean. Back on dry land, our Records Management Team has been busy approving thousands of record titles over the past year.

Craig Glenday, editor in chief said, "The GWR2024 edition is the product of a year in which nearly 30,000 applications were reviewed by our records managers. Only a small percentage of claims have made it through the selection process, so the 2,638 records featured in the book really are the cream of this year's crop. We've been inspired by our Blue Planet to celebrate a number of underwater records - including those set by the most impressive marine creatures, the most adventurous sailors, and even the most acrobatic mermaids! As ever, we've covered the widest possible spectrum of record-breaking, from the hairiest humans to the most talented guinea pigs, to the fastest rollercoasters, and the best-selling manga to the most celebrated athletes. I say it every year, but it's the best edition yet!"

Record-breaking superstars from the U.S. include:

TOMMY (U.S.) – Tallest steer - 6ft 1in (1.87m)

13-year-old Tommy, a pure-bred Brown Swiss from Massachusetts, has been living with his owner's family since he was just two days old. He was a large calf when they got him, but they never anticipated he would grow to such a height. His owner Fred describes Tommy as a gentle giant despite his large stature and horns and says he is 'calm and peaceful', especially with children.

GINNY MACCOLL (U.S.) – Oldest competitive ninja athlete (female) - 70 years 90 days

At 71, Ginny MacColl has swung into the record books for competing as the Oldest competitive ninja athlete. Ginny decided to get into fitness after watching her daughter Jessie Graff on American Ninja Warrior and was inspired to get into a gym and give it a go. Ginny initially had a goal of five pull-ups and it took a year to achieve one. Ginny first started competing in Ninja tournaments at the age of 65 and still follows a strict training regimen to this day with cardio and strength training four times a week and obstacle training once a week.

AMIR MENENDEZ (U.S.) – Largest afro (male) - 7.74 in (19.67 cm) high, 9.77 in (24.83 cm) wide, with a circumference of 88 in (226 cm)

Amir Menendez, 14-year-old, has as afro measuring 19.67 cm (7.74 in) high, 24.83 cm (9.77 in) wide, with a circumference of 226cm (88in) making his afro not only the largest afro on a living teenager (male), but also the largest afro on a living person (male). Now age 14, Amir tells us he began growing his hair about four and a half years ago.

GRACE GOOD (U.S.) – Most fire hoops spun simultaneously - 8, Most hula hoops spun simultaneously while balancing on a giant rolling globe – 28

At age 18, Grace Good found herself in a friend group that was into flow arts, an activity similar to yoga. She says, "I started with hula hoops and became obsessed with adding more and more. Eventually, I was introduced to performing with fire and aerial acrobatics and the rest is history!" Now age 30, Grace holds two Guinness World Records titles for her incredible skills. Dec. 6, 2022, she officially achieved the most hula hoops spun simultaneously while balancing on a giant rolling globe with a whopping 28 hula hoops and the most fire hoops simultaneously with eight blazing hula hoops.

NICHOLAS CHERRYWOOD (U.S.) – Largest collection of Care Bears memorabilia - 1234

Texas make-up artist Nicholas Cherrywood has a collection of 1,234 items related to the Care Bears franchise. His collection includes everything from dozens of classic teddy bears to books, movies, and clothing. Nicholas even changed his name to reference a character from "The Care Bears Movie" (1985).

The new edition includes nine fact-packed chapters and five special features:

BLUE PLANET To celebrate this year's theme, our watery opening chapter features record-breaking rivers, lakes, hot springs, oceans, and icescapes.

AQUATIC LIFE Discover the most remarkable flora and fauna that live in, or near, water. Travel from the coastline to the abyssal trenches, getting up close to the fish, mammals, crustaceans, and other organisms that dwell there.

HUMANS Meet our tallest, shortest, oldest, and hairiest record holders in the HUMANS chapter.

RECORDOLOGY This chapter showcases all things pogo-sticking, paper planes, speedcubing, and collections, as well as upside-down record breakers.

ADVENTURES Meet the adventurous record-breaking mountaineers, ocean rowers, ice swimmers, eco-travellers, and slackliners.

HISTORY Egyptians, pirates, catapulting knights, and even real-life witches, vampires, and ghosts can be found in our new HISTORY feature chapter.

SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY Features on ships and lighthouses complement our aquatic theme, plus rollercoasters, robots, and science.

ARTS & MEDIA We're showcasing the world's biggest pop stars, movies, and TV shows alongside a mini-chapter dedicated to gaming.

SPORTS A comprehensive chapter full of every significant new sporting achievement across soccer, tennis, cricket, track and field, basketball, and much, much more.

SPECIAL FEATURES:

HALL OF FAME This year's inductees include Queen Elizabeth , Shingo Kunieda and Diede de Groot , Erden Eruc, The Harlem Globetrotters, Laura Biondo , Elton John , Wim Hof , Zion Clark , and Sylvia Earle .

YOUNG ACHIEVERS Ukrainian contortionist Sofia Tepla, Australian drummer Pritish A R, American roller skater Mia Peterson , and Indian yoga instructor Reyansh Surani are all featured among this year's Young Achievers.

GAMING A special feature on the biggest and best videogame records across gaming communities, esports, hardware, and leaderboards.

EXPLAINERS We peel away the layers of some iconic record breakers including a Jurassic Park dinosaur, the most expensive car, and Mr. Beast's gigantic veggie burger.

BUCKET LIST We're revealing the 100 most popular "things to do before you die". Everything from skydiving to whale-watching, each with a related record.

GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS 2024 is available for purchase in stores and online from Sept. 14, 2023, with discounts widely available. More information about the book and Guinness World Records is available here .

Ginny MacColl, 71 years old from USA, is the Oldest competitive female Ninja Athlete. Guinness World Records 2024 is on sale from Sept. 14, 2023. (PRNewswire)

