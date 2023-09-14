CANADA GOOSE CELEBRATES FEMALE EMPOWERMENT AND INDIVIDUALITY IN FW23 CAMPAIGN SHOT BY ANNIE LEIBOVITZ

The performance luxury brand taps Sheila Atim, Sophie Darlington and Kimberly Newell to unveil the fall season's new womenswear styles

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Canada Goose is bringing its community on a journey of female empowerment and individuality as it ventures, with Annie Leibovitz, to the rugged landscapes of New Mexico, the setting of its latest brand campaign.

Live In The Open campaign featuring (from left to right): Sophie Darlington, Kimberly Newell wearing the Rhoda Jacket and Sheila Atim wearing the Rhoda Hooded Vest. Credit: Annie Leibovitz for Canada Goose (CNW Group/Canada Goose Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The Live in the Open campaign celebrates three trailblazing women from the distinctly different worlds of cinematography, performance and sport. Interconnected by a relentless pursuit of purpose and the passion to be part of something bigger: actor, musician, writer and composer Sheila Atim, wildlife filmmaker and cinematographer Sophie Darlington and Olympic ice hockey goalie Kimberly Newell are captured in their element on the red hills of New Mexico.

It is the very same backdrop that inspired Georgia O'Keeffe – one of the most prolific artists and trailblazers in modern history. Known for her paintings of natural forms, O'Keeffe had a deep connection with the land and nature of New Mexico, a place in which she felt most at home and where she worked, lived, and thrived for almost 40 years.

The Live in the Open campaign, which features the trademark play on lighting, dramatic mood and visual storytelling typical of Leibovitz, shows the trio of tenacious Canada Goose muses equally at home on the arid terrains once frequented by O'Keeffe. Styled in a combination of Canada Goose hero styles for the season and pieces from their personal wardrobes, their individuality as female leaders and unwavering bond with mother nature shines through in Leibovitz's signature portraiture style.

"I loved these women - and their compelling stories" said Leibovitz. "We were all bewitched by the power of the New Mexico landscape. Bringing them together in such an incredible, natural environment, was very inspiring."

Critically acclaimed for her work on stage and on screen with BAFTA, Cannes and Olivier awards to her name, Sheila Atim has carved out a career as an actor, musician, writer and composer. Her credits include The Underground Railroad, The Woman King and BRUISED.

"Knowing some of the pressure and the force that the Earth is capable of, it gives me a deep respect of forces that are larger than myself," said Atim. "You never know what you represent to someone else. You can have all of these ideas about what you are trying to represent, but other people might take different things from you and from what you've done."

BAFTA and multi-award-winning filmmaker and cinematographer, Sophie Darlington has been making wildlife feature films and television series for over three decades. Having learned her art in Tanzania working with eight-time Emmy winning cinematographer Hugo van Lawick, today she continues his legacy. Darlington is passionately involved not only in filmmaking, but also in mentoring, public speaking and increasing diversity in wildlife filmmaking.

"When I started off 30 years ago, you could count the number of wildlife camerawomen on one hand. It's only shifting now, through people seeing myself and other camerawomen on screen. It had never occurred to me that I might be carving a path. And now I'm such a believer in the ethos of see her to be her. Representation really matters." said Darlington.

Kimberly Newell is an Olympic ice hockey goalie who was recruited from Wall Street in 2018 to play for China's first-ever professional ice hockey team. Going on to represent Team China at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, she led the team to a historic record two wins. Today she is based in Canada where she dedicates herself to inspiring female athletes to unleash their full potential through Empower Hockey, a female focused hockey development school.

"Right after I graduated college, I had to make a really tough decision. I stepped away from hockey. To come back to it and play professionally and make it to the Olympics—and represent my heritage - was something I literally never imagined would have happened." Newell continued, "After the Olympics, I had a lot of young women in China reaching out to me, talking about how they'd never watched hockey before and they were so inspired."

It is not the first time that Annie Leibovitz has photographed for Canada Goose, having captured the brand's Fall/Winter campaign in 2022. Embarking on a second partnership together, the location is familiar territory to Leibovitz who has previously visited New Mexico to photograph Georgia O'Keeffe's home.

"This is all about celebrating fearless and visionary women, past, present and future. It's a great honour to do that with the highly esteemed cast and crew involved in this year's Live in the Open campaign, all of whom play a crucial role in inspiring our female consumer to live boldly, without compromising on style or performance", said Penny Brook, Chief Marketing & Experience Officer at Canada Goose.

Echoing the raw landscapes and palette of New Mexico, the Fall 2023 collection includes shades inspired by nature itself, including Desert Sand, Limestone and Sagebrush alongside classic black, navy and grey colourways and offers streamlined silhouettes with tonal branding that combine luxurious style and performance.

Crafted in Pima Cotton, an ultra-luxe water-repellent fabric with a matte, dry finish, the Garnet Puffer, Garnet Cropped Puffer and Garnet Vest feature a sleek interior lining, subtle elliptical hem and fixed down-filled hood or collar providing a modern, minimalistic silhouette which fits any outfit.

Made with Lumina, a recycled fabric that is water-repellent and wind resistant with a super-soft sheen finish, the Rhoda Parka, Rhoda Jacket and Rhoda Vest offer premium warmth with a fixed wrap hood, off-centered snap button closers and an oversized quilted design.

The collection includes the Copal Cashmere Crewneck and the Copal Cashmere Turtleneck. Designed with next-to-skin softness and breathability, the knitwear pieces are made with 100% Cashmere Yarn.

Finally, female consumers will also find warmth with a new Alpaca Scarf, Cashmere Toque, Cashmere Balaclava and Cashmere Gloves.

The full collection launches September 14, 2023 in select stores worldwide, online at canadagoose.com and select wholesale partners globally.

Actor Sheila Atim wearing the Rhoda Parka. Credit: Annie Leibovitz for Canada Goose (CNW Group/Canada Goose Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Live In The Open campaign featuring (from left to right): Kimberly Newell, Sophie Darlington and Sheila Atim Goose. Credit: Annie Leibovitz for Canada Goose (CNW Group/Canada Goose Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Canada Goose Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Canada Goose Inc.) (PRNewswire)

