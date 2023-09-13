Directional Services, Inc. changes name to Cinterra and introduces new brand identity

Name change reflects company's standing as nation's leading renewable energy contractor in alignment with expansion of its clean energy solutions

HOPE MILLS, N.C. and WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DSI (Directional Services, Inc.), the nation's fastest growing renewable energy contractor and recently rated the number one utility-scale solar electrical company, has changed its name to Cinterra and introduced a new brand identity. The change was inspired by the company's rise to national prominence and rapid growth across the United States as a utility scale solar, renewable natural gas (RNG), and onshore wind facilities contractor. The name change will be effective immediately on the company's new website at cinterra.com and rolled out across all company locations and assets over the next 90 days.

Directional Services, Inc. (DSI) has changed the company name to Cinterra and introduces new branding. (PRNewswire)

Established in 2005, Directional Services, Inc. was founded as a directional drilling contractor serving utility and energy companies. Over the years, the company expanded to offer complete underground and overhead utility installation services, turnkey construction, and electrical installation for utility-scale Photovoltaic (PV) solar sites. As the company continues to expand its full scope of services to meet escalating demand for clean electricity production, the new name and rebranding more accurately represents the company's strategic focus and leadership on a national stage.

"We are fortunate that our original founders had the vision to build a services company aligned with America's goal to become a carbon-neutral society," said Jeff Bagshaw, Chief Executive Officer of Cinterra. "Our company continues to evolve, and our new name and brand are reflective of our expanding national footprint and positioning as a leading turnkey renewable energy contractor."

The name Cinterra means "caretaker" and is rooted in "terra", meaning earth. It represents the company's commitment to deliver clean electricity from renewable sources of power to make our world a better place for many future generations to live and work in a carbon neutral society.

"We are constantly reminded of the immense responsibility we have as a renewable energy contractor to reliably build clean energy plants and infrastructure," according to Mr. Bagshaw. "The impact of our work that contributes to a more sustainable society across America cannot be understated. We are excited about what the future holds for our company, our people, and our client partners."

The logo reflects a connected world using various sources of clean energy. The four connected dots are remindful of the four core sources of renewable energy: sun, wind, water, and earth.

The new name and rebrand signifies a major milestone for the company and its leadership in the ever-expanding renewable energy sector. Renewable energy sources are expected to generate 42% of the electricity in the United States by 20501. An unprecedented amount of the nation's renewable energy capacity was added in 2021 with $105 billion of private investment.2 According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), solar and wind will account for over 90% of the renewable power capacity added over the next five years.3

About Cinterra

Cinterra, formerly Directional Services, Inc. (DSI) provides specialized electrical infrastructure and utility-scale solar renewable energy development services to some of the nation's leading energy, EPCs, private industry, and public utilities. The company provides construction, operation, and maintenance services to bring electric power and renewable energy sources to millions in North America. In business since 2005, the company is headquartered in Hope Mills and Wilmington, North Carolina with operations that extend throughout the United States. For more information, please visit: cinterra.com.

1InternationalRenewableEnergyAgency,"RenewableEnergyStatistics2021,"2021,AccessedFebruary2022, https://www.irena.org/Statistics.

2 Bloomberg.com, March 3, 2022, U.S. Clean Energy Draws Record $105 Billion in Private Investment, Brian Eckhouse

3 International Energy Agency (IEA), December 6, 2002, https://www.iea.org/news/renewable-power-s-growth-is-being-turbocharged-as-countries-seek-to-strengthen-energy-security

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cinterra