Flexport Launches a Revolution to Democratize Supply Chain for Entrepreneurs: a Self-Service, AI-Driven Global Trade Solution for Finance, Freight, and Fulfillment Enabling the Benefits of Scale for Everyone

Introducing the first-ever self-service, end-to-end, AI-enabled supply chain solution, powering entrepreneurs with the benefits of scale previously reserved only for big companies

Entrepreneurs who want more can join Flexport+, a new membership program offering a concierge service with special financing, faster delivery, and access to other benefits

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexport today launched a supply chain revolution for entrepreneurs, creating the first truly all-in-one, end-to-end global trade solution powering instant access to financing, freight, fulfillment, and replenishment to all major marketplaces and retail stores. Joining Flexport's supply chain revolution provides one-click access to 20+ supply chain services on a single page, enabling entrepreneurs to seamlessly sell in more places and automate the movement of their products from factory floor to customer door. With the new tool, entrepreneurs can focus on driving sales at lower costs and radically reduce the effort needed to manage their entire supply chain, freeing up precious resources to focus on their customers.

"Global trade is as old as time, but for entrepreneurs, it hasn't gotten any easier to move your goods from factory floor to customer door," said Ryan Petersen, Founder and CEO of Flexport. "I started my entrepreneurial journey selling scooters, so I know first-hand that entrepreneurs want to focus on innovating and selling their products everywhere their customers are, instead of getting bogged down by the complexity that often comes with logistics. That's why, today, I'm super proud that we've launched a new all-in-one, instant solution to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses."

Entrepreneurs can access Flexport's new all-in-one solution at no cost, and those who want even more can join Flexport+ , a new membership program offering exclusive access to industry-leading supply chain financing, priority shipping services, and easy access to supply chain experts to provide heightened support for their business if and when they need it. Flexport empowers entrepreneurs by financing, handling cross-border freight, fulfilling, and/or replenishing their inventory directly to the store or customer with minimal effort. With Flexport+, entrepreneurs get more capital at terms uniquely oriented to the needs of small businesses, as well as priority services and access to an exclusive community of like-minded business owners and industry experts. Flexport+ is available for a 90-day free trial and will be $149/month.

"Rad Power Bikes has seen tremendous value in our partnership with Flexport. Working together over the last 12+ months, we have managed to drastically reduce logistics spend, improve supply chain visibility, and create a better end experience for our customers. Together with Flexport, we look to drive further supply chain efficiencies and streamline existing processes," said Pete Boudreaux, vice president of supply chain at Rad Power Bikes. "Partnerships like this are critical to Rad Power Bikes' continued success, and we are excited for what is to come with Flexport!"

Powered by artificial intelligence, the new end-to-end supply chain solution offers replenishment injection directly into Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA), Walmart Fulfillment Services (WFS), and 15+ wholesale channels, including Costco, Target, and Nordstrom. Additionally, merchants can leverage fulfillment and last-mile delivery services for Shopify and Amazon's Seller Fulfilled Prime program, as well as for their own e-commerce stores. All these integrations enable merchants to form a single pool of inventory, allowing Flexport customers to sell everywhere without the need to manage multiple providers. Flexport also helps enable transparent and reliable delivery promises – including two-day and next-day delivery – on 20+ e-commerce marketplaces, including Shopify, Walmart, and eBay storefronts. This capability allows merchants to build trust with their customers and significantly boost sales. For example, Shopify merchants using Flexport's fast fulfillment capabilities saw up to a 25% sales increase.

"Whether you're an entrepreneur shipping for the first time or a fast-growing business looking to scale, figuring out how to ship and deliver your goods takes a ton of resources, know-how, and time. Entrepreneurs want to focus on growing their business, not logistics, but logistics providers take too much effort from entrepreneurs because their solutions are segmented, complicated, and often just focused on their largest customers; we just don't accept that," said Parisa Sadrzadeh, executive vice president of SMB Product and Technology at Flexport. "The new all-in-one tool and Flexport+ membership program in our supply chain revolution makes logistics so simple that entrepreneurs can scale with one partner and get the time and resources back that they need to supercharge their growth."

The membership includes priority handling of shipments that cut shipping times by up to 15%, exclusive access to apply for up to 120-day term financing to enable "pay as you sell" capabilities, additional savings on inventory storage and preparation, special access to community events, and dedicated support teams throughout the entire supply chain journey. Flexport+ unlocks advanced supply chain functionality, financing, and talent, along with a host of other features at an incredible value.

"With Flexport, we're able to inbound goods and know that they'll be dispersed closest to our customer demand. This ultimately allows us to get our shoes to customers in three days or less, without our own operations team having to get involved," said Jason Lee, chief operating officer of Kizik. "This has been a game-changer for the Kizik business and a capability we absolutely love. Partnering with Flexport helps us save tremendous time and resources, and enables us to focus on growing our business without having to worry about getting our shoes in the hands of our customers."

We believe trade can move the human race forward. That's why since our founding in 2013, it's our mission to make global trade easy for everyone. Flexport is the tech-driven platform for global logistics—empowering buyers, sellers and their logistics partners with the technology and services to grow and innovate. In 2022, Flexport was named #1 on CNBC's Disruptor 50 List as well as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies . In February 2022, Flexport raised $935 million in a Series E investment round led by Andreessen Horowitz and MSD Partners with a strategic investment from Shopify, as well as participation from existing partners DST Global, Founders Fund, SoftBank Vision Fund 1, and other investors. The investment brought Flexport's post-money valuation to over $8 billion.

