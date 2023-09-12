DaVita and Adtalem collaborate to address growing nephrology nursing shortage

Collaboration includes launch of new nursing curriculum that increases access to career pathways post-graduation

DENVER, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Inc., a leading kidney care provider, has joined forces with Adtalem Global Education, to launch the "Introduction to Nephrology Nursing" curriculum as a part of the Practice Ready. Specialty Focused. ™ (PRSF) initiative at one of its institutions, Chamberlain University. Designed to prepare pre-licensure nursing students for careers within the industry's most in-demand fields, the PRSF program introduces students to health care specialty options available with one-on-one clinical experiences with practicing nurses before graduation.

"We often hear inspirational stories about people becoming nurses because they want to change lives. However, since the pandemic, the industry is seeing nurses experience burnout like never before, as well as new nurses not receiving the specialty training needed to enhance their career paths," said Tina Livaudais, RN, BSN, MBA, chief nursing officer of DaVita Kidney Care. "Chamberlain is the largest online school of nursing in the U.S., and our collaboration creates a unique opportunity to educate and show nursing students how fulfilling a career in nephrology can be. We look forward to working with Adtalem to train Chamberlain students to become skilled nurses that provide patients with ongoing, life-sustaining kidney care."

"As the U.S. experiences a critical shortage of nurses, we're seeing that some health care specialties are more strongly impacted than others — including nephrology. We are dedicated to ensuring our students are equipped to fill this gap and aim to combat the shortage crisis by connecting the students with hands-on experience and potential employers like DaVita, which is why the PRSF program was created," added Karen Cox, PhD, RN, FACHE, FAAN, president of Chamberlain University. "The collaboration with DaVita not only allows us to introduce nursing students to nephrology, but also it's crucial for gaining exposure into the specialty, first-hand clinical experience, and the skills needed to graduate into a career in kidney care."

Through the collaboration, Adtalem and DaVita will develop online courses and a clinical practicum that delivers hands-on learning experiences to Chamberlain students. The new nephrology curriculum will provide the necessary tools, information, and practical experience they need to understand the nephrology clinical landscape and step into a nephrology nursing career with a strong foundation.

Beginning in September 2023, third-year Chamberlain nursing students can begin enrolling in the PRSF courses, which will start on Jan. 8, 2024.

About Chamberlain University

Chamberlain University, an Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE) institution, educates, empowers, and emboldens a diverse community of healthcare professionals who seek to advance the health of people, families, communities, and nations. Chamberlain has the largest school of nursing in the U.S., with both on-campus and online degree programs. Chamberlain is comprised of the College of Nursing and the College of Health Professions, offering a variety of bachelor's, master's, doctoral, and certificate programs. Chamberlain University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Visit Chamberlain.edu for more information, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE) is a national leader in post-secondary education and a leading provider of professional talent to the healthcare industry. With a dedicated focus on driving strong outcomes that increase workforce preparedness, Adtalem empowers a diverse learner population to achieve their goals and make inspiring contributions to their communities. Adtalem is the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Chamberlain University, Ross University School of Medicine, Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine and Walden University. Adtalem's family of institutions has more than 300,000 alumni andnearly 10,000 employees. Adtalem was named one of America's Most Responsible Companies in 2021 and 2023 by Newsweek and Statista, and one of America's Best Employers for Diversity in 2021 and 2022 by Forbes and Statista. Visit Adtalem.com for more information and follow on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About DaVita Inc.

DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey—from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping to support transplantation, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of June 30, 2023, DaVita served approximately 201,000 patients at 2,703 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 353 outpatient dialysis centers in 11 other countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

