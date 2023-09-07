Fagron Sterile Services US, Recognized by Angels for Change, Project PROTECT

AUSTIN, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fagron Sterile Services US (FSS), a prominent 503B Outsourcing Facility, is proud to announce their selection as a recipient of a 2023 Project PROTECT grant awarded by Angels for Change. This accolade recognizes FSS as a dedicated Protector of Dextrose and certifies FSS's commitment to safeguarding patient and prescriber access to this essential medication and alleviating drug shortages currently plaguing the United States.

Fagron Sterile Services US Commitment to Healthcare Supply Chain Resiliency Recognized by Angels for Change

"FSS remains committed to innovation, quality, and safety within pharmaceutical compounding. By partnering with Angels for Change, which is at the forefront of addressing the critical issue of drug shortages, we are contributing to the overall well-being of communities across the United States, in a meaningful way," said Ray Dixon, SVP Commercial, FSS.

Project PROTECT, an initiative pioneered by Angels for Change, aims to fortify healthcare supply chain resiliency by supporting organizations that play a pivotal role in maintaining the availability of essential medications during times of scarcity. In the face of the unprecedented drug shortages affecting the nation, "Fagron Sterile Services US has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to supporting a continuous and reliable supply of medicines," said Jason McGuire, SVP, Operations, FSS.

As a trusted 503B outsourcing facility, FSS embraces the vital role it plays in bridging the gap within the healthcare supply chain. "By providing a steadfast source of essential medication, we are proud to further our commitment to Angels for Change, our customers, and most importantly, the patients they serve, to help alleviate the concerns surrounding drug shortages that impact patients during their most vulnerable moments," said Erika LaFluer, VP Sales, FSS.

FSS will continue to pursue opportunities to make a meaningful impact in the fight to end drug shortages, ultimately ensuring that patients receive the care they deserve. The company is proud to stand alongside other exceptional organizations, such as Angels for Change, in furtherance of that mission.

"I am proud to work alongside Fagron Sterile Services US, who were early partners of Project PROTECT. Protecting Dextrose from shortage will save the lives of our nation's most vulnerable patients. Thank you FSS for being a leader in the race to end drug shortages," noted Laura Bray, Founder and Chief Change Maker, Angels for Change.

About Fagron Sterile Services US

As a subsidiary of Fagron, a leading global company active in pharmaceutical compounding, focusing on delivering personalized medicine to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics and patients in more than 30 countries around the world, Fagron Sterile Services US (FSS) is a globally integrated 503B outsourcing partner to hospitals and other healthcare facilities, creating supply chain resiliency while advancing patient safety.

With an unwavering commitment to quality, safety, and innovation, FSS's FDA-registered and inspected cGMP compliant operations play a pivotal role in addressing drug shortages and ensuring the availability of high-quality sterile medications in all 50 states. As a partner to hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers, FSS operates state-of-the-art 503B Outsourcing facilities in Boston, MA, and Wichita, KS, with corporate offices in Austin, TX.

The FSS portfolio includes support for Critical Care, Labor and Delivery, Ophthalmics, Pain Management, and Oncology, while offering other innovative specialty solutions like the only sterile LET Gel available in the marketplace. Through its dedication to providing a reliable supply of essential medications, Fagron Sterile Services US helps empower patient care, contributing to the overall well-being of communities nationwide.

Visit fagronsterile.com and follow FSS on LinkedIn to learn more today.

