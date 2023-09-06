Oceania Cruises Unveils Inaugural Season Sailings for Allura

Brand's Newest Ship to Launch Summer 2025, Voyages Open for Sale September 13, 2023

MIAMI, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises, the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, has revealed the Inaugural Season sailings for Allura, its newest ship, due to join the fleet in summer 2025. The 26 Inaugural Season sailings span more than 92 destinations on various seven- to 34-day voyages and will open for sale on September 13, 2023. The opulent newbuild will boast standard staterooms measuring at an astounding 291 square feet, larger than many entry-level suites on some ultra-luxury cruise lines.

As the line's second 1,200-guest Allura Class ship, she follows her sister, Vista, which launched to great global acclaim this past May in a glittering christening ceremony and sold-out debut season. On a journey to the ultimate Oceania Cruises experience, Allura's monumental Inaugural Season is bound to excite any traveler's desires and can be viewed online beginning September 6, 2023, at www.OceaniaCruises.com.

Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises, commented: "Excitement is already building in advance of Allura's debut. This beautiful new addition to our family embodies the dynamic and dazzling future of Oceania Cruises. Allura heralds the ultimate evolution of our onboard experience, and her Inaugural Season is designed to entice curious world travelers, to allow them to reconnect with well-loved favorite destinations and discover new ones for the first time."

Calling at gems in the Eastern Mediterranean, the new vessel will sail her maiden voyage on a seven-day journey from Athens to Istanbul, departing on June 8, 2025. True to her name, Allura will journey to some of the most intriguing and inspiring destinations in her opening European season with calls at iconic cities and lesser-known gems such as Cádiz, Cagliari, Messina, Palma de Mallorca, Palermo and Cinque Terre and will feature overnight stays in Istanbul, Monte Carlo, Quebec City, Montreal and New York. From her summer season in the Mediterranean, Allura will sail to Canada and New England for an extended season in North America before her premiere winter season in the Caribbean. Thoughtfully curated for seasoned global travelers, a sample of Allura's inaugural voyages may be found below:

Maiden Voyage – Athens to Istanbul, June 8, 2025, 7 days: Athens (Piraeus), Greece; Santorini, Greece; Heraklion (Crete), Greece; Rhodes, Greece; Bodrum, Turkey; Ephesus (Kusadasi), Turkey; Canakkale (Troy), Turkey; Istanbul, Turkey

Flourishing Rivieras – Rome to Athens, July 29, 2025, 17 days: Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy; Florence/Pisa/Tuscany (Livorno), Italy; Portofino, Italy; Palma de Mallorca, Spain; Barcelona, Spain; Saint-Tropez, France; Monte Carlo, Monaco; Cinque Terre (La Spezia), Italy; Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy; Sorrento/Capri, Italy; Santorini, Greece; Rhodes, Greece; Antalya, Turkey; Bodrum, Turkey; Patmos, Greece; Athens (Piraeus), Greece

Explorer's Grand Crossing – Rome to New York, August 27, 2025, 34 days: Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy; Salerno, Italy; Taormina (Sicily), Italy; Valletta, Malta; Ibiza, Spain; Valencia, Spain; Barcelona, Spain; Provence (Marseille), France; Cannes, France; Monte Carlo, Monaco; Provence (Marseille), France; Barcelona (Tarragona), Spain; Palma de Mallorca, Spain; Cartagena, Spain; Málaga, Spain; Gibraltar, UK; Tangier, Morocco; Seville (Cádiz), Spain; Portimão, Portugal; Lisbon, Portugal; Funchal (Madeira), Portugal; Ponta Delgada (Azores), Portugal; Horta (Azores), Portugal; St. John's, Newfoundland; Halifax, Nova Scotia; Bar Harbor, Maine; Boston, Massachusetts; Newport, Rhode Island; New York, New York

Maples & Manors – New York to Montreal, October 18, 2025, 11 days: New York, New York; Newport, Rhode Island; Boston, Massachusetts; Portland, Maine; Saint John (Bay of Fundy), New Brunswick; Halifax, Nova Scotia; Sydney, Nova Scotia; Saguenay, Quebec; Quebec City, Quebec; Montreal, Quebec

Holiday Havens – Miami to Miami, December 21, 2025, 14 days: Miami, Florida; Oranjestad, Aruba; Willemstad, Curaçao; Kralendijk, Bonaire; St. George's, Grenada; Kingstown, St. Vincent; Bridgetown, Barbados; Roseau, Dominica; St. John's, Antigua; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Miami, Florida

On top of exquisite destination itineraries, Allura is no exception when it comes to serving The Finest Cuisine at Sea®. Guests will marvel at specialty dining venues, including new signature restaurants Ember and Aquamar Kitchen, at no extra cost; and enjoy innovative and surprising cocktails served by master mixologists at the Founders Bar. On Allura, guests are called to experience the essence of greater luxury.

Allura Highlights:

A new onboard Crêperie, serving freshly made crêpes and waffles to order in the morning and a decadent array of gelatos in the afternoon

A new social hub, atop the ship, adorning sweeping views of the seascape and offering a perfect nook for quiet reflection. Where a living room ambiance meets learning, this new space sees The Library and digital center come together to serve our guests in a new way

One chef for every 10 guests, ensuring 50% of crew members are dedicated to culinary experiences

Only major cruise line to boast two Master Chefs of France

5 specialty dining venues, including new signature restaurants Ember and Aquamar Kitchen, at no extra cost

1,200 guests served by 800 crew members = two crew members for every three guests

The most spacious standard staterooms at sea – an astounding 291 square feet

Hundreds of immersive shore excursions and tours to choose from on each sailing

Onboard enrichment including art classes at Oceania Cruises' much-loved Artist Loft, numerous guest speakers and sommelier demonstrations during exclusive Sommelier's Choice and Cellar Master's Wine Pairing Luncheons

An expansive Culinary Center, and an accompanying Chef's Studio, where epicurean secrets will be shared by the talented onboard Chef Instructors

Del Rio added: "Allura will continue the evolution of the Oceania Cruises experience. At their inception, our ships Marina and Riviera were heralded as two of the most beautiful and perfect cruise ships ever built; Vista, and now Allura, carry forward this vision, building on and embodying the evolution of perfection. We cannot wait to welcome Allura to the fleet."

For additional information on Oceania Cruises' small-ship luxury product, exquisitely crafted cuisine and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com, call 855-OCEANIA or speak with a professional travel advisor.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's eight small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,250 guests and feature the finest cuisine at sea and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences aboard the designer-inspired, small ships call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. Oceania Cruises is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com.

