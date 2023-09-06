LEADING LOS ANGELES AGENT, DEVELOPER AND INFLUENCER SANDRA VIDAL JOINS COLDWELL BANKER

Experienced Los Angeles real estate agent has affiliated with Coldwell Banker Exclusive from Compass

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC is excited to announce Sandra Vidal has affiliated with Coldwell Banker Exclusive from Compass. Vidal serves an extensive list of developers and entertainment clients from Los Angeles, Europe and Latin America.

Vidal brings more than 24 years of real estate experience in Greater Los Angeles, rehabbing properties and negotiating deals for herself as a developer, as well as for her clients as an experienced REALTOR®. A native of Rosario, Argentina, Vidal came to the U.S. to play the lead role on a Telemundo television series. Most recently, she appeared on the Spanish reality television show, "Rica, Famosa, Latina" and shares a behind-the-scenes look at her personal life with her 100k+ Instagram followers.

Vidal's approach to capturing the most prominent clientele and selling homes for top dollar includes targeted advertising campaigns on Instagram and Facebook, email marketing, content marketing and personalized 1-to-1 neighborhood outreach. Her expertise has led her to close many notable deals, including a home for composer Henry Mancini's family in the desirable Bird Streets neighborhood and an 18-acre property once owned in part by former First Lady Betty Ford.

"Having exclusive access to the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury® network was the right fit for me and my local and international clients. I instantly connected with the team at Coldwell Banker Exclusive. With the strong local leadership and top-tier luxury marketing and networking support, I'm excited about this new partnership," says Vidal.

Co-founded in 2020 by Anthony T. Nguyen alongside CEO Erwin Pineda, Coldwell Banker Exclusive has grown from 25 agents at its inception to over 180. The company spans three offices in California located in Downtown Los Angeles, Chino Hills and Northridge.

"We're thrilled to welcome Sandra to Coldwell Banker Exclusive," says Nguyen. "We also felt that instant connection and know with that foundation and the tools and support we offer, Sandra is well positioned for growth."

