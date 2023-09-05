DPC Dash Ltd (1405.HK) Announces inclusion into the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Connect Programs

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DPC Dash Ltd ("DPC Dash", the "Group", or the "Company") (1405.HK), Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China and Macau Special Administrative Region of China, is pleased to announce the official inclusions into both the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect Program and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Connect Program.

Following this inclusion, the Company's shares will be eligible to trade through both stock connects. This expansion follows shortly after DPC Dash's inclusion to the Hang Seng Composite Index earlier this year.

The Group believes that the official inclusion of the Company's ordinary shares into the stock connect properly reflects the capital market's recognition of the Company's strong business performance and future growth prospects.

Launched in 2014, the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect is a mutual stock market access program where investors in the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong can trade and settle shares listed on either market via the Shanghai Stock Exchange, the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong or clearing houses in their home market.

Launched in 2016, the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect is a cross-boundary investment channel that connects the Shenzhen Stock Exchange with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange where investors in each market is able to trade shares on the other market.

Ms. Aileen Wang, CEO & Executive Director of DPC Dash commented, "The official inclusions into both Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect mark yet another major milestone for DPC Dash and its shareholders. To enable direct access by China Mainland investors to our ordinary shares will broaden the Company's shareholder base as well as increase our global appea."

Ms. Wang further added, "We believe we have built strong brand momentum following our recent inclusion into the Hang Seng Composite Index and announcement of solid interim 2023 financial results. We will leverage this to continue our accelerated growth into what we believe is an underserved China Pizza market."

About DPC Dash Ltd

DPC Dash Ltd is Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the China mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China. Domino's Pizza, Inc., DPC Dash Ltd's global franchisor, is one of the most widely recognized global consumer brands and the world's largest pizza company. Led by a seasoned and visionary management team, DPC Dash Ltd is a market leader that differentiates from competitors with, among others, a continually developed and localized pizza-focused menu, unique expertise and leadership in delivery, technology focus and scalable and replicable store economic model.

DPC Dash Ltd directly operates 672 stores across 20 cities in China mainland as of June 30, 2023. The Company is the fastest growing among China's top-five pizza brands, as well as the third largest in terms of 2022 revenue, according to a report by Frost & Sullivan in March 2023.

