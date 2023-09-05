Berkshire Global Advisors Founder, Bruce McEver, Publishes Audiobook for His Memoir, "Many Paths: A Poet's Journey Through Love, Death, and Wall Street"

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Bruce McEver – entrepreneur, author, poet – released the audio book for Many Paths, his powerful and poignant memoir.

"Many Paths: A Poet’s Journey Through Love, Death, and Wall Street" by Bruce McEver (PRNewswire)

Berkshire Capital founder, Bruce McEver's powerful memoir, Many Paths is now available as an audiobook.

Many Paths tells a remarkable story of a successful life built on deeply-held values. It offers sage advice drawn from real-world triumphs despite difficulties & heartbreak; it reminds listeners that the project of life is not only self-realization, but learning to be humane in the face of tragedy. Many Paths is a proof, of sorts: kindness & dignity gifted generously & practiced often will uplift the soul & improve our communities.

It begins with the sudden loss of Bruce's beloved wife, Georgia, on Christmas Eve, 2000. She was an opera singer who became his soulmate; an encourager who suggested that he take the leap and start his own company. He took her advice and launched Berkshire Global Advisers, a global firm celebrating its 40th anniversary this fall. Many Paths chronicles McEver's early life through his formative years inclusive of those dashing and exciting years while his company grew to prominence, bringing the listener into the heart of personal tragedy & bravely beyond–where do we go to find solace, what do we do to transcend being knocked down?

This is an inspiring memoir, a book to which McEver has given his heart, and applied all the wonderful craft that decades of writing poetry can bring to bear on one's prose. It's a book that hits all the notes, in whose pages live many kernels of truth about life & happiness, devastation & death, business & personal development, and philosophy & family. Many Paths will stick with you. It circles and gifts access to wisdom regarding the core questions of our time. The careful and conscientious among us will find this lovely narrative as enlightening as they do stirring. Narrated with gravitas, this audiobook will be a surefire favorite.

Chip Mason, Founder and former CEO of Legg Mason says "Bruce McEver's story is proof that focus and discipline can accomplish anything. He has built a global and well-respected financial firm, become a published poet and established an unmatched legacy with his work to create better understanding among religions. His travels have taken him around the globe and back again. Yes, he has had his fair share of heartbreak and disappointment. But he has stayed the course and is finishing well. Many Paths, Bruce's entertaining recounting of his life, is a must read for anyone who has high hopes and big dreams."

