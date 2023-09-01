Neogen® Releases New Professional Pest Management Solution

LEXINGTON, Ky., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen® Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) announced today that it has released SureKill® Evolve SC, the newest professional pest management solution in the SureKill line.

SureKill Evolve SC is a suspension concentrate insecticide with effective knockdown and long residual control of listed pests, including ants, bedbugs, cockroaches, fleas, flies, silverfish, spiders, and more*. With the industry-trusted active ingredient, deltamethrin, SureKill Evolve SC is approved for broad outdoor use and offers up to 90 days of residual control of listed pests in and around residential and commercial structures**.

"We are pleased to expand our comprehensive SureKill product line and provide new solutions for pest control professionals," said Coyee Hunt, an Insect Control Product Manager at Neogen. "This addition is yet another tool that can be used to safeguard food and food supply systems from the many threats posed by pests and is an important tool in the advancement of human and animal wellbeing."

SureKill Evolve SC is versatile and easy to use, making it an excellent choice for pest control professionals. The label allows applications within residential buildings and structures, including areas like kitchens and establishments dealing with food and feed handling. It also includes spaces such as schools, factories, warehouses, hospitals, non-food areas within food processing facilities, and various modes of transportation.

To learn more about SureKill Evolve SC, call 800.621.8829 (U.S./Canada) or 859.254.1221, or visit neogenprofessionalpest.com.

About Neogen

Neogen is committed to fueling a brighter future for global food security through the advancement of human and animal well-being. Harnessing the power of science and technology, Neogen Corporation has developed comprehensive solutions spanning the Food Safety, Livestock, and Pet Health & Wellness markets. A world leader in these fields, Neogen has a presence in over 140 countries with a dedicated network of scientists and technical experts focused on delivering optimized products and technology for its customers.

*Please see the product label for specific pests.

**It is a violation of Federal law to use this product in a manner inconsistent with its labeling.

