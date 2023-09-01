Blackstone and Airbnb Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, September 18, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies being added to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

  • Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) and Airbnb Inc. (NASD:ABNB) will replace Lincoln National Corp. (NYSE:LNC) and Newell Brands Inc. (NASD:NWL) in the S&P 500 respectively, and Lincoln National and Newell Brands will replace UNIQURE N.V. (NASD:QURE) and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UVE) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.

  • S&P 500 constituent Deere & Co. (NYSE:DE) will replace Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASD:WBA) in the S&P 100. Walgreens Boots Alliance is no longer representative of the mega-cap market space. Walgreens Boots Alliance will remain in the S&P 500.

  • Permian Resources Corp. (NYSE:PR), Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASD:GLPI), GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY), Morningstar Inc. (NASD:MORN), Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY), Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST), Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE:MTN), Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST), Weatherford International plc (NASD:WFRD) and Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE:FNF) will replace Omnicell Inc. (NASD:OMCL), Papa John's International Inc. (NASD:PZZA), Sensient Technologies Corp. (NYSE:SXT), Cathay General Bancorp (NASD:CATY), Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ENR), Xerox Holdings Corp. (NASD:XRX), Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE:HIW), Tripadvisor Inc. (NASD:TRIP), JetBlue Airways Corp. (NASD:JBLU), and Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) respectively in the S&P MidCap 400. The constituents being removed from the S&P MidCap 400 will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 replacing Trinseo plc (NYSE:TSE), The Aaron's Company Inc. (NYSE:AAN), NETGEAR Inc. (NASD:NTGR), Coherus Biosciences Inc. (NASD:CHRS), 8X8 Inc. (NASD:EGHT), Office Properties Income Trust (NASD:OPI), AngioDynamics Inc. (NASD:ANGO), Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASD:VNDA), Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL), and Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASD:ENTA) respectively.

  • Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI), Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT), Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT), Premier Inc. (NASD:PINC) and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will replace FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF), RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RMAX), Zynex Inc. (NASD:ZYXI), Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASD:ANIK) and Computer Programs and Systems Inc. (NASD:CPSI) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.

  • RBC Bearings Inc. (NYSE:RBC) will replace Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE:HE) in the S&P MidCap 400. Hawaiian Electric Industries is no longer representative of the mid-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P 500

Addition

Blackstone

BX

Financials

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P 500

Addition

Airbnb

ABNB

Consumer Discretionary

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P 500

Deletion

Lincoln National

LNC

Financials

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P 500

Deletion

Newell Brands

NWL

Consumer Discretionary

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P 100

Addition

Deere

DE

Industrials

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P 100

Deletion

Walgreens Boots Alliance

WBA

Consumer Staples

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Permian Resources

PR

Energy

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Gaming & Leisure Properties

GLPI

Real Estate

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

GoDaddy

GDDY

Information Technology

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Morningstar

MORN

Financials

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Ally Financial

ALLY

Financials

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Vistra

VST

Utilities

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Vail Resorts

MTN

Consumer Discretionary

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Sensata Technologies Holding

ST

Industrials

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Weatherford International

WFRD

Energy

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Fidelity National Financial

FNF

Financials

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

RBC Bearings

RBC

Industrials

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Omnicell

OMCL

Health Care

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Papa John's Intl

PZZA

Consumer Discretionary

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Sensient Technologies

SXT

Materials

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Cathay General Bancorp

CATY

Financials

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Energizer Holdings

ENR

Consumer Staples

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Xerox Holdings

XRX

Information Technology

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Highwoods Properties

HIW

Real Estate

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Tripadvisor

TRIP

Communication Services

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

JetBlue Airways

JBLU

Industrials

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Foot Locker

FL

Consumer Discretionary

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Hawaiian Electric Industries

HE

Utilities

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Lincoln National

LNC

Financials

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Newell Brands

NWL

Consumer Discretionary

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Omnicell

OMCL

Health Care

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Papa John's Intl

PZZA

Consumer Discretionary

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Sensient Technologies

SXT

Materials

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Cathay General Bancorp

CATY

Financials

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Energizer Holdings

ENR

Consumer Staples

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Xerox Holdings

XRX

Information Technology

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Highwoods Properties

HIW

Real Estate

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

TripAdvisor

TRIP

Communication Services

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

JetBlue Airways

JBLU

Industrials

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Foot Locker

FL

Consumer Discretionary

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Hannon Armstrong

HASI

Financials

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Blackstone Mortgage Trust

BXMT

Financials

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Liberty Energy

LBRT

Energy

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Premier

PINC

Health Care

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Apple Hospitality REIT

APLE

Real Estate

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

UNIQURE N.V.

QURE

Health Care

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Universal Insurance Holdings

UVE

Financials

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Trinseo

TSE

Materials

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

The Aaron's Company

AAN

Consumer Discretionary

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

NETGEAR

NTGR

Information Technology

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Coherus Biosciences

CHRS

Health Care

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

8X8

EGHT

Information Technology

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Office Properties Income Trust

OPI

Real Estate

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

AngioDynamics

ANGO

Health Care

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Vanda Pharmaceuticals

VNDA

Health Care

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Orion Office REIT

ONL

Real Estate

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Enanta Pharmaceuticals

ENTA

Health Care

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

FutureFuel

FF

Materials

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

RE/MAX Holdings

RMAX

Real Estate

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Zynex

ZYXI

Health Care

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Anika Therapeutics

ANIK

Health Care

Sept. 18, 2023

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Computer Programs Systems

CPSI

Health Care

