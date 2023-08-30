Boston Globe Media Convenes Foremost Thought Leaders and Industry Trailblazers at Third Annual 'Globe Summit: Today's Innovators. Tomorrow's Leaders.'

Devin McCourty, Rainn Wilson, Congresswoman Katherine Clark, Secretary of Economic Development Yvonne Hao, NCAA President Charlie Baker, novelist Celeste Ng, costume designer Ruth E. Carter, David Hogg and filmmaker Siân Heder among noted speakers at September 19-21 conference;

Registration for this free, live interactive event and virtual livestream open now at globe.com/summit

BOSTON, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Globe Media presents the third annual Globe Summit: Today's Innovators. Tomorrow's Leaders. , a three-day conference bringing together the companies creating breakthroughs today and the people who will drive our industries forward tomorrow. Featuring a dynamic and distinguished roster of innovators, leaders, and industry trailblazers, the award-winning conference will host live, interactive and virtual events each day, September 19 through 21. Registration is free and open now at globe.com/summit.

Globe Summit's exclusive conversations and keynote presentations will spotlight the people of Boston — the researchers, entrepreneurs, students, executives and politicians, with the power to change the region and the world. This year's preliminary line-up features a host of nationally recognized thought leaders across a variety of industries, including National Collegiate Athletic Association President and former Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker, former New England Patriot Devin McCourty, actor and climate advocate Rainn Wilson, critically acclaimed novelist Celeste Ng, Massachusetts Secretary of Economic Development Yvonne Hao, Congresswoman Katherine Clark (D-Mass.), former Harvard University president Lawrence Bacow, author and Harvard professor Jennifer DeLeon, Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter, March For Our Lives Board Member and Co-Founder David Hogg, filmmaker Siân Heder and others .

The Globe's award-winning journalists will align the content with the newsroom's various beats, from technology to the economy, healthcare, education, real estate, entrepreneurship, climate, sports, lifestyle, culture and more. A complete line-up of speakers and scheduled sessions can be found on the Summit's event page .

"We are honored to welcome an amazing group of leaders, experts, authors, educators and innovators to discuss the issues facing our communities today and to explore the ideas, people and companies that are shaping actionable next steps and solutions for a more equitable, innovative, and resilient future," said Boston Globe Media Vice President of Events and Sponsorships Erika Hale Smith. "We look forward to hosting attendees in person at this year's Summit in addition to providing access to programming via livestream."

The three-day event, which will be held at WBUR CitySpace (890 Commonwealth Ave., Boston), will feature more than 30 panels, fireside chats, film screenings, and book talks. Keynote speakers, together with Globe journalists, will discuss important issues that Boston and the world are facing today — innovation & technology, business, climate change & sustainability, AI, health and lifestyle.

With an added focus on women's leadership, each day will launch with a panel discussion comprised entirely of women, including a remarkable panel discussion with the women CEOs and publishers leading Boston's media — Linda Henry of Boston Globe Media, Susan Goldberg of GBH, Margaret Low of WBUR and Lynne Montesanto of Boston Magazine — moderated by award-winning Boston journalist Janet Wu.

Globe Summit is free and open to the public. The events will be available for virtual participants via a livestream broadcast. In-person and virtual attendees are encouraged to register in advance. To view the full schedule of events and to register for free access to all programming, please visit globe.com/summit . Stay tuned for social chatter using #GlobeSummit.

Globe Summit partners include supporting sponsors CIC Innovation Campus, Cross Insurance, Flywire, Mass General Brigham, The Nellie Mae Education Foundation, and PNC Bank, as well as media partner WBUR CitySpace.

