SOAR Energy Partners with Gryphon Roofing to Reduce Energy Bills of Arizona Residents

PHOENIX, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOAR Energy , the #1 fastest growing solar company powered by Better Earth, today announced its partnership with Gryphon Roofing, a leading residential and commercial roofing contractor servicing Arizona, which holds the second highest solar potential in the nation according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. SOAR has also named Gryphon Roofing its Preferred Roofing Partner within the state, operating in Phoenix, Glendale, Scottsdale, Gilbert, and Chandler markets.

The move comes as utility rates continue to skyrocket across Arizona, with Arizona Public Service (APS) charging nearly 30 cents per unit of energy during summer's peak season. Residents can turn to renewable energy alternatives and reduce their energy bills by up to 40 percent. Both Gryphon Roofing and SOAR Energy share a mission of making rooftop solar energy easy and comfortable with little to no consumption changes necessary by the homeowner.

"Facing the wrath of high utility costs, homeowners in many of Arizona's largest markets are choosing to make their homes more energy efficient through solar," said Brian Decker, CEO of SOAR Energy. "By partnering with the Gryphon Roofing team, who is highly recognized across Arizona and serves as the preferred roofer for some of the country's largest hedge funds, residents will be able to confidently make the shift and take power back into their own hands without having to pay out of pocket for their solar system."

According to the U.S. EIA, Arizona also ranks among the top five states in total solar-powered generating capacity from utility and small-scale installations, with nearly 5,500 megawatts. Further, Arizona's residential sector consumes more electricity than 75 percent of states and more per capita than 70 percent of states. Residents can receive a federal tax credit of up to 30 percent if their roof needs to be replaced while installing their system, as well as be reimbursed by APS for excess power that is produced and not used.

"Leveraging both Gryphon Roofing and SOAR Energy's unmatched rooftop capabilities, we're looking forward to installing reliable solar systems for homeowners across major Arizona markets and getting them on track to saving money," said Russel Hyman, CEO and President at Gryphon Roofing. "Our crews specialize in seamless installation and repair, so through this partnership, homeowners can be confident in their solar systems."

The partnership will be in effect immediately and homeowners interested in renewable energy for their homes can find more information at www.soarenergy.com/.

About SOAR Energy

Founded in 2022, SOAR Energy operates at the intersection of clean technology and real estate. The company serves as the #1 fastest growing solar company in the United States and holds a mission of empowering homeowners with the knowledge and resources to make the switch to solar energy and to create a sustainable future for generations to come.

SOAR Energy partners with GivePower by donating a portion of proceeds toward a free solar or water filtration system for families in underdeveloped countries, including Kenya, Nepal and Haiti.

For more information, visit https://www.soarenergy.com/.

About Better Earth

Better Earth is the leading vertically integrated residential solar energy installation company in the United States, providing California, Arizona, Texas, and Florida with residential solar products and installation services. For more information, visit https://betterearth.solar/.

About Gryphon Roofing

Gryphon Roofing & Remodeling is an over 30-year old family run business that is known for being a highly innovative forward-looking company. Conveniently located in warm Arizona this premier roofing and remodeling company has in excess of 150 years of collective experience. The company consistently outpaces industry expectations to routinely deliver excellence in roofing, insurance restoration and remodeling services. Recognized the regions industry leader this Phoenix roofing and remodeling company features a licensed insurance adjuster that is on staff and ready to assist. For more information, visit gogryphon.com.

