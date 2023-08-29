Savor the Last Days of Summer with Chocolove's New and Refreshingly Indulgent Dark Chocolate Gelato Pops

The decadent frozen treat made the Chocolove way will be available online for a limited time

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chocolove, the Boulder, Colo.-based leader in chocolate quality, sustainability and flavor innovation for nearly 28 years, is offering a delicious way to relish the close of summer with brand-new, limited-edition Chocolove Dark Chocolate Gelato Pops. An elevated, gourmet version of a childhood classic, the new frozen chocolate treats are individually wrapped with 10 pops in each box.

"We're always developing delicious, best-in-class ways to enjoy Chocolove chocolate, and these new gelato pops are the perfect way to cool off as summer comes to an end," said Chocolove's Master Chocolatier Patrick Peeters. "Made with 35% cocoa content, the pops are chockful of irresistible chocolate, so they satisfy chocolate cravings too."

Chocolove Dark Chocolate Gelato Pops can be purchased at Chocolove.com now for a limited time only, while supplies last.

About Chocolove

Chocolove was founded in 1995 in Boulder, Colorado, by Timothy Moley with the goal of creating the freshest, best-tasting, European-style premium chocolate that was priced right and ethically sourced. Today, Chocolove crafts each product with care and offers large bars, mini bars, cups, bites, boxes, specialty holiday chocolates, and small-batch handmade truffles in more than 60 artfully balanced, lusciously smooth, and full-bodied flavors that can be enjoyed every day. For more information, visit Chocolove.com.

