ReadWorks Launches New Resources to Address the Reading Crisis

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As millions of K-12 teachers and students head back to school, many are in need of support in reading comprehension. As an edtech nonprofit, ReadWorks is on a mission to deliver free, high-quality resources, tools, and content to provide teacher training and instruction through the ReadWorks website. Teachers can sign up for a free ReadWorks account with only an email address to access an entire year of texts with accompanying question sets and vocabulary activities that can be quickly assigned for any reading level. When used to supplement a core curriculum, ReadWorks resources enhance the potential to raise reading comprehension levels for every student, school, and district. Here is a list of the new resources.

ReadWorks is on a mission to deliver free, high-quality resources, tools, and content to improve reading comprehension.

Non-Fiction Decodable Texts



Our new series of nonfiction decodables are designed to enhance phonics curricula and teacher instruction for early readers. These new decodables are particularly unique because they give beginning readers the opportunity to build background knowledge while learning to read. ReadWorks created decodables that work with our Article-A-Day scope and sequence to help students boost language comprehension while they also become proficient with word-level reading.

"The popularity of the fiction decodables aligned to ReadWorks nonfiction articles that we offer in partnership with Whole Phonics provided us a launching pad into writing nonfiction decodables that work in step with our Article-A-Day Scope and Sequence. Early literacy is the cornerstone of educational success, and we are excited about the positive impact that these new decodables can have on children's reading development." - Dr. Susanne Nobles, Chief Academic Officer, ReadWorks

Book Studies

Book Studies support commonly-taught Grades 3–8 books, such as My Name is Maria Isabel, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, and Walk Two Moons. Each book study supplements the most commonly-taught books in ELA curricula with hand-curated text sets for explorations and discussions of a book's content and themes. All ReadWorks passages also have interactive vocabulary activities and comprehension-monitoring question sets.

New Fiction Texts

Three new fiction series for 5th through 8th grade students have been added to our library of nearly 6000 texts. Each was written by an author experienced in providing students with perspectives from diverse backgrounds.



"When I was younger, I struggled with English and took ESOL classes. I know how lonely it can be to struggle with communication and language. I hope my stories can help young readers feel a little more connected with themselves and each other." - New ReadWorks Author, Playwright, and Screenwriter, Ron Anahaw

NGSS Connections

In just a few clicks, teachers can add high-quality reading to a science curriculum. ReadWorks has curated texts to support the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). To improve reading comprehension, reading needs to take place in all classrooms and with all subjects, and now it's even easier to assign ReadWorks texts when studying science.

New Webinars

With new tools come new webinars! We have launched an ambitious list of live webinars produced and delivered by former teachers. The full year of expert guidance and teacher support is now available on readworks.org.

Sign up for a free ReadWorks account to access these new and updated reading instruction resources today.

About ReadWorks

Readworks is an edtech nonprofit organization that creates and delivers science-backed, high-quality digital and print-ready content, tools, and support for reading comprehension. We reach more than 13.5 million students and teachers each year, and our mission is to serve every district, school, and student, while prioritizing high-poverty schools that are most in need of additional resources.

Press Contact: Melissa Calder, Director of Marketing and Engagement, melissa@readworks.org

View original content:

SOURCE ReadWorks