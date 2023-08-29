Diamond Kinetics & MLB Players Inc. Partner to Bring Big Leaguers to Backyards, Support Shared Efforts To Increase Youth Participation & Retention

DK's Training Platform Will Be Leveraged To Create New Ways for the Pros to Connect and Inspire the Next Generation of Talent

Partnership Kicks Off With 'DK + MLB Featured Players Program' Where Players Can Learn From Byron Buxton , Will Benson , Lane Thomas , Nick Pratto , Ramon Urias , and Jarred Kelenic

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Kinetics and MLB Players Inc., the business arm of the Major League Baseball Players Association, today announced they are joining forces to enhance their efforts to grow youth baseball and softball by bringing new opportunities for pro players to engage with and establish more meaningful relationships with the next generation of athletes and fans. As part of the partnership, the organizations are launching the DK + MLB Featured Players program, a gamified training experience from big leaguers, exclusively available in the DK app.

The DK + MLB Featured Players program gives young players the opportunity to improve their skills with exclusive training content and challenges from stars such as Byron Buxton, Will Benson, Lane Thomas, Nick Pratto, Jarred Kelenic and Ramon Urias. (PRNewswire)

Diamond Kinetics is a pioneering sports technology company that supports youth baseball and softball player development with tools and connected technology to turn practice into play. Its membership-based experience combines a proprietary bat sensor attachment and mobile app to gamify training through one-of-a-kind missions and challenges that reward participation by unlocking exclusive content, badges, and treasures.

"Diamond Kinetics' platform offers a unique and proven method for young athletes to improve their batting skills," said Evan Kaplan, Managing Director of MLB Players, Inc. "Our shared passion for baseball provides a great opportunity for us to come together and develop meaningful ways for professionals to support the growth of the game, and inspire the next generation of future Major Leaguers."

The DK + MLB Featured Players program gives young players the opportunity to improve their skills with exclusive training content and challenges from stars such as Byron Buxton, Will Benson, Lane Thomas, Nick Pratto, Jarred Kelenic and Ramon Urias. Starting on September 1st, the DK app will feature exclusive in-app challenges, badges and rewards, guided hitting sessions, drills and training content, with weekly drops from a featured player through October 12th. Kids will have the chance to up their game with drills and challenges like Buxton's Twin Cities Home Run Challenges, Pratto's Battle Royale, and Benson's Big Red Home Run Challenge.

"I'm excited to be one of the first MLB players to support this initiative between the MLBPA and Diamond Kinetics," said Byron Buxton of the Minnesota Twins. "My kids use Diamond Kinetics to support their training, and I've seen firsthand how it has improved their game. I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to be featured in their app and pass on some of my favorite drills to our next generation of athletes."

"We are honored to work together with the MLB Players Inc. and its membership to create unique, exciting training experiences for young players so they can improve their skills and stay engaged with the game," said CJ Handron, CEO of Diamond Kinetics. "This partnership is a natural extension of our work with Major League Baseball to revolutionize player development and fan engagement. We look forward to collaborating with the MLB Players Inc. to continue to develop creative ways for pro players to inspire the next generation of fans and players, and grow the game we all love."

In addition to MLB Players Inc., Diamond Kinetics is a trusted partner of Ripken Baseball, USA Baseball, USA Softball, The Alliance Fastpitch Softball, Franklin, Marucci, and others. In 2022, Diamond Kinetics was named the "Trusted Youth Development Platform" of Major League Baseball. To learn more about Diamond Kinetics and stay up to date on the new DK + MLB Featured Players Program, visit www.diamondkinetics.com .

About Diamond Kinetics

Diamond Kinetics (DK), is a leading sports technology company pioneering the future of youth baseball and softball development. With an emphasis on connected devices, computer vision functionality, and virtual reality integration, DK provides affordable and portable mobile technology that enhances real-world play and accelerates learning, development, and overall passion for the game. DK is the Trusted Youth Development Platform of Major League Baseball, and partners with organizations including PONY, Babe Ruth League, Ripken Baseball, USA Baseball, and USA Softball to reach and engage today's youth baseball and softball players. For more information, visit www.DiamondKinetics.com

About MLB Players Inc.

MLB Players Inc. is the business arm of the Major League Baseball Players Association. The MLBPA ( www.MLBPLAYERS.com ) is the collective bargaining representative for all professional baseball players of the 30 Major League Baseball teams and serves as the exclusive group licensing agent for commercial and licensing activities involving active MLB players. On behalf of its members, it operates the Players Choice licensing program and the Players Choice Awards, which benefit the needy through the Major League Baseball Players Trust, a charitable foundation established and run entirely by MLB players. Follow @MLBPA on Instagram and Twitter .

