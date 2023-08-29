Big Lots Reports Q2 Results

Q2 comparable sales and adjusted expenses better than expected; gross margin rate improves year-over-year
Q2 GAAP EPS loss of $8.56; adjusted EPS loss of $3.24
Sale/leaseback of California distribution center and 22 owned stores completed since quarter-end, with approximately $294 million of net proceeds
Continue to expect business improvements in the back half of 2023, with a moderating comp sales decline and improving gross margins; cost reduction and productivity initiatives through 2024 on track
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) today reported a net loss of $249.8 million, or $8.56 per share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 ended July 29, 2023. This result includes a net after-tax charge of $155.4 million, or $5.32 per share, associated with the net impact of synthetic lease exit costs, forward distribution center closure costs, adjustments to impairment charges, a gain on the sale of real estate and related expenses, consulting fees related to the company's cost reduction and productivity initiatives, and a valuation allowance on deferred tax assets. Excluding this charge, the adjusted net loss in the second quarter of 2023 was $94.4 million, or $3.24 per share (see non-GAAP table included later in this release). The adjusted net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 was $66.0 million, or $2.28 per share.
Net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 totaled $1.139 billion, a 15.4% decrease compared to $1.346 billion for the same period last year. The decline to last year was driven by a comparable sales decrease of 14.6%. A net decrease in store count, partially offset by new stores and relocations, contributed approximately 80 basis points of sales decline compared to the second quarter of 2022.
Commenting on today's results announcement, Bruce Thorn, President and CEO of Big Lots stated, "Our results for Q2 illustrate that we remain in a very challenging environment, in which our core lower-income customer remains under significant pressure and has limited capacity for higher-ticket discretionary purchases. However, we did see some sequential improvement in the quarter, and were pleased to come in ahead of or in line with our guidance on all key metrics. We believe this improvement was driven by the five key actions we have taken, which are to own bargains, communicate unmistakable value, increase store relevance, win with omnichannel, and drive productivity."
"While the consumer environment will likely remain challenging and result in negative comp sales in the back half of the year, we are now in a position to get back to playing offense. This will be supported by the incredible efforts of our associates, and our outstanding vendor partners, who remain aligned with our efforts to offer great quality products and amazing value. As we make further progress on our five key actions, we are optimistic that trends will continue to improve, albeit slowly, through the remainder of this year, aided by a higher penetration of bargains, more newness in our assortment, freight reductions, ongoing cost reduction and productivity efforts, more effective promotions, and a more normalized level of markdowns."
"On the cost reduction and productivity front, we are well on track to achieve our structural SG&A savings goal of over $100 million in 2023. In addition, we have a clear path to over $200 million of additional bottom-line opportunities across gross margin and SG&A, and we expect a high proportion of these benefits to be realized on a run-rate basis by the end of 2024."
"Turning to liquidity, we are very comfortable with our position coming into the second half of the year. We significantly strengthened our balance sheet by closing the $294 million sale/leaseback deal on August 25, the proceeds from which were not included in our quarter-end liquidity of $258 million. Combined with our efforts to aggressively manage costs, inventory, and capital expenditures, we are prepared and positioned to navigate through the current economic challenges."
"Overall, we are excited to see signs of improvement across multiple fronts, and are confident that our five key actions will translate into continued sequential improvement in financial performance as the year progresses."
A summary of adjustments to loss per diluted share is included in the table below.
Q2 2023
Earnings (loss) per diluted share - as reported
($8.56)
Adjustment to exclude net impact of synthetic lease
$5.32
Earnings (loss) per diluted share – adjusted basis
($3.24)
(1) Non-GAAP detailed reconciliation provided in statement below
Inventory and Cash Management
Inventory ended the second quarter of fiscal 2023 at $0.983 billion compared to $1.159 billion at the end of the second quarter last year, with the 15.2% decrease driven by lower in-transit inventory, on-hand units, and average unit cost.
The company ended the second quarter of fiscal 2023 with $46.0 million of Cash and Cash Equivalents and $493.2 million of Long-term Debt under its $900 million asset-based lending facility, compared to $49.1 million of Cash and Cash Equivalents and $252.6 million of Long-term Debt as of the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2022. The Long-term Debt balance did not reflect proceeds from our sale/leaseback transaction, which closed subsequent to quarter-end.
Sale/Leaseback Update
On August 25, 2023, the company closed the sale and leaseback of its Apple Valley, CA distribution center and 22 owned stores, resulting in gross proceeds of $300 million. Net of expenses and taxes, the company received net proceeds of approximately $294 million. The company used $101 million of the net proceeds to fully pay down its synthetic lease on the Apple Valley, CA distribution center, and the remainder of the proceeds to pay down debt on its asset-based lending facility. Of the four remaining stores that were included in the purchase and sale agreement for the sale and leaseback, a closing date has not yet been set for two stores, and two stores have been excluded from the final transaction. The company will continue to evaluate monetization opportunities for the remaining owned stores and its corporate headquarters building.
Share Repurchases
The company did not execute any share repurchases during the quarter. The company has $159 million remaining under its December 2021 $250 million authorization.
Company Guidance
For the third quarter, the company expects comps to be down in the low-teen range, modestly improved relative to the second quarter. A net decrease in store count, partially offset by new stores and relocations, will contribute approximately 140 basis points of sales decline compared to the third quarter of 2022. With regard to gross margin rate, the company expects accelerated rate improvement in the second half of the year, with approximately 200 basis points of improvement in the third quarter relative to the prior year quarter. The company expects adjusted SG&A dollars to be down by a low-single digit percentage versus 2022. The company does not expect to recognize any tax benefit in the third quarter as we expect to remain in a three-year cumulative loss position, which requires us to record valuation allowances against deferred tax assets, including those related to net operating losses. The company is not providing EPS guidance at this point. The company expects a share count of approximately 29.3 million for the third quarter.
For the fourth quarter, the company expects comp sales to be improved relative to the third quarter and be in the high-single-digit negative range, as key actions to improve the business continue to gain traction. The company expects the fourth quarter gross margin rate to improve to a rate into the high-30s range driven by more normalized markdown activity, lower freight costs, and cost reduction and productivity initiatives.
About Big Lots
Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is one of America's largest home discount retailers, operating more than 1,420 stores in 48 states, as well as a best-in-class ecommerce platform with expanded fulfillment and delivery capabilities. The Company's mission is to help customers "Live Big and Save Lots" by offering unique treasures and exceptional bargains on everything for their home, including furniture, seasonal decor, kitchenware, pet supplies, food items, laundry and cleaning essentials and more. Big Lots is the recipient of Home Textiles Today's 2021 Retail Titan Award. For more information about the company or to find the store nearest you, visit biglots.com.
Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and such statements are intended to qualify for the protection of the safe harbor provided by the Act. The words "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "could," "approximate," "expect," "objective," "goal," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will," "should," "may," "target," "forecast," "guidance," "outlook" and similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. Similarly, descriptions of our objectives, strategies, plans, goals or targets are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate to the expectations of management as to future occurrences and trends, including statements expressing optimism or pessimism about future operating results or events and projected sales, earnings, capital expenditures and business strategy. Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of assumptions concerning future conditions that may ultimately prove to be inaccurate. Forward-looking statements are and will be based upon management's then-current views and assumptions regarding future events and operating performance and are applicable only as of the dates of such statements. Although we believe the expectations expressed in forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of our knowledge, forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, any one or a combination of which could materially affect business, financial condition, results of operations or liquidity.
Forward-looking statements that we make herein and in other reports and releases are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the current economic and credit conditions, inflation, the cost of goods, our inability to successfully execute strategic initiatives, competitive pressures, economic pressures on our customers and us, the availability of brand name closeout merchandise, trade restrictions, freight costs, the risks discussed in the Risk Factors section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other factors discussed from time to time in other filings with the SEC, including Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. This release should be read in conjunction with such filings, and you should consider all of these risks, uncertainties and other factors carefully in evaluating forward-looking statements.
You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our public announcements and SEC filings.
BIG LOTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
JULY 29
JULY 30
2023
2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$46,034
$49,144
Inventories
983,225
1,159,008
Other current assets
99,902
110,926
Total current assets
1,129,161
1,319,078
Operating lease right-of-use assets
1,490,076
1,700,600
Property and equipment - net
721,896
753,696
Deferred income taxes
0
20,991
Other assets
38,555
36,995
$3,379,688
$3,831,360
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$338,473
$403,697
Current operating lease liabilities
240,076
233,883
Property, payroll and other taxes
72,352
95,323
Accrued operating expenses
123,454
121,583
Insurance reserves
35,707
40,210
Accrued salaries and wages
28,135
23,476
Income taxes payable
598
1,632
Total current liabilities
838,795
919,804
Long-term debt
493,200
252,600
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
1,453,961
1,572,575
Deferred income taxes
485
0
Insurance reserves
57,845
59,621
Unrecognized tax benefits
8,456
8,266
Other liabilities
220,917
127,767
Shareholders' equity
306,029
890,727
$3,379,688
$3,831,360
BIG LOTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
13 WEEKS ENDED
13 WEEKS ENDED
JULY 29, 2023
JULY 30, 2022
%
%
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Net sales
$1,139,361
100.0
$1,346,221
100.0
Gross margin
375,884
33.0
438,548
32.6
Selling and administrative expenses
456,689
40.1
510,444
37.9
Depreciation expense
41,282
3.6
37,197
2.8
Operating loss
(122,087)
(10.7)
(109,093)
(8.1)
Interest expense
(11,175)
(1.0)
(3,904)
(0.3)
Other income (expense)
0
0.0
257
0.0
Loss before income taxes
(133,262)
(11.7)
(112,740)
(8.4)
Income tax expense (benefit)
116,575
10.2
(28,590)
(2.1)
Net loss
($249,837)
(21.9)
($84,150)
(6.3)
Earnings (loss) per common share
Basic
($8.56)
($2.91)
Diluted
($8.56)
($2.91)
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
29,175
28,919
Dilutive effect of share-based awards
-
-
Diluted
29,175
28,919
Cash dividends declared per common share
$0.00
$0.30
BIG LOTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
26 WEEKS ENDED
26 WEEKS ENDED
JULY 29, 2023
JULY 30, 2022
%
%
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Net sales
$2,262,938
100.0
$2,720,935
100.0
Gross margin
768,353
34.0
943,142
34.7
Selling and administrative expenses
1,073,755
47.4
991,223
36.4
Depreciation expense
77,864
3.4
74,553
2.7
Operating loss
(383,266)
(16.9)
(122,634)
(4.5)
Interest expense
(20,324)
(0.9)
(6,654)
(0.2)
Other income (expense)
5
0.0
1,297
0.0
Loss before income taxes
(403,585)
(17.8)
(127,991)
(4.7)
Income tax expense (benefit)
52,325
2.3
(32,759)
(1.2)
Net loss
($455,910)
(20.1)
($95,232)
(3.5)
Earnings (loss) per common share
Basic
($15.67)
($3.31)
Diluted
($15.67)
($3.31)
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
29,096
28,770
Dilutive effect of share-based awards
-
-
Diluted
29,096
28,770
Cash dividends declared per common share
$0.30
$0.60
BIG LOTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
13 WEEKS ENDED
13 WEEKS ENDED
JULY 29, 2023
JULY 30, 2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$18,327
$60,824
Net cash used in investing activities
(7,897)
(45,631)
Net cash used in financing activities
(15,716)
(27,756)
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(5,286)
(12,563)
Cash and cash equivalents:
Beginning of period
51,320
61,707
End of period
$46,034
$49,144
BIG LOTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
26 WEEKS ENDED
26 WEEKS ENDED
JULY 29, 2023
JULY 30, 2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Net cash used in operating activities
($150,611)
($135,409)
Net cash used in investing activities
(20,378)
(86,872)
Net cash provided by financing activities
172,293
217,703
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
1,304
(4,578)
Cash and cash equivalents:
Beginning of period
44,730
53,722
End of period
$46,034
$49,144
BIG LOTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
The following tables reconcile: selling and administrative expenses, selling and administrative expense rate, depreciation expense, depreciation expense rate, operating loss, operating loss rate, income tax expense (benefit), effective income tax rate, net loss, and diluted earnings (loss) per share for the second quarter of 2023, the year-to-date 2023, the second quarter of 2022, and the year-to-date 2022 (GAAP financial measures) to adjusted selling and administrative expenses, adjusted selling and administrative expense rate, adjusted depreciation expense, adjusted depreciation expense rate, adjusted operating loss, adjusted operating loss rate, adjusted income tax expense (benefit), adjusted effective income tax rate, adjusted net loss, and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share (non-GAAP financial measures).
Second Quarter of 2023 - Thirteen weeks ended July 29, 2023
As Reported
Adjustment to
Adjustment to exclude
Adjustment
Adjustment to
Adjustment to
Adjustment to
As Adjusted
Selling and administrative expenses
$ 456,689
$ (43)
$ (1,993)
$ 928
$ 3,393
$ (5,420)
$ -
$ 453,554
Selling and administrative expense rate
40.1 %
(0.0 %)
(0.2 %)
0.1 %
0.3 %
(0.5 %)
-
39.8 %
Depreciation expense
41,282
-
(7,037)
-
-
-
-
34,245
Depreciation expense rate
3.6 %
-
(0.6 %)
-
-
-
-
3.0 %
Operating loss
(122,087)
43
9,030
(928)
(3,393)
5,420
-
(111,915)
Operating loss rate
(10.7 %)
0.0 %
0.8 %
(0.1 %)
(0.3 %)
0.5 %
-
(9.8 %)
Income tax expense (benefit) (1)
116,575
11
2,342
(239)
(804)
1,272
(147,850)
(28,693)
Effective income tax rate
(87.5 %)
0.0 %
(1.8 %)
0.2 %
0.6 %
(1.0 %)
112.8 %
23.3 %
Net loss
(249,837)
32
6,688
(689)
(2,589)
4,148
147,850
(94,397)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$ (8.56)
$ 0.00
$ 0.23
$ (0.02)
$ (0.09)
$ 0.14
$ 5.07
$ (3.24)
(1) The income tax impact of each adjustment was determined prior to consideration of the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets.
The above adjusted selling and administrative expenses, adjusted selling and administrative expense rate, adjusted depreciation expense, adjusted depreciation expense rate, adjusted operating loss, adjusted operating loss rate, adjusted income tax expense (benefit), adjusted effective income tax rate, adjusted net loss, and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share are "non-GAAP financial measures" as that term is defined by Rule 101 of Regulation G (17 CFR Part 244) and Item 10 of Regulation S-K (17 CFR Part 229). These non-GAAP financial measures exclude from the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") synthetic lease exit costs and related expenses of $43 ($32, net of tax), FDC contract termination costs and related expenses of $9,030 ($6,688, net of tax), store asset impairment charges net of liability extinguishment for terminated leases of previously impairment stores of $928 ($689, net of tax), a gain on sale of real estate and related expenses of $3,393 ($2,589, net of tax), fees related to a cost reduction and productivity initiative of $5,420 ($4,148, net of tax), and a valuation allowance on deferred tax assets after tax of $147,850.
Year-to-Date 2023 - Twenty-six weeks ended July 29, 2023
As Reported
Adjustment to
Adjustment to exclude
Adjustment
Adjustment to
Adjustment to
Adjustment to
As Adjusted
Selling and administrative expenses
$ 1,073,755
$ (53,610)
$ (10,616)
$ (82,881)
$ 7,192
$ (5,420)
$ -
$ 928,420
Selling and administrative expense rate
47.4 %
(2.4 %)
(0.5 %)
(3.7 %)
0.3 %
(0.2 %)
-
41.0 %
Depreciation expense
77,864
-
(8,030)
-
-
-
-
69,834
Depreciation expense rate
3.4 %
-
(0.4 %)
-
-
-
-
3.1 %
Operating loss
(383,266)
53,610
18,646
82,881
(7,192)
5,420
-
(229,901)
Operating loss rate
(16.9 %)
2.4 %
0.8 %
3.7 %
(0.3 %)
0.2 %
-
(10.2 %)
Income tax expense (benefit) (1)
52,325
13,830
4,810
20,210
(1,703)
1,272
(147,850)
(57,106)
Effective income tax rate
(13.0 %)
(4.5 %)
(1.6 %)
(6.6 %)
0.6 %
(0.4 %)
48.3 %
22.8 %
Net loss
(455,910)
39,780
13,836
62,671
(5,489)
4,148
147,850
(193,114)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$ (15.67)
$ 1.37
$ 0.48
$ 2.15
$ (0.19)
$ 0.14
$ 5.08
$ (6.64)
(1) The income tax impact of each adjustment was determined prior to consideration of the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets.
The above adjusted selling and administrative expenses, adjusted selling and administrative expense rate, adjusted depreciation expense, adjusted depreciation expense rate, adjusted operating loss, adjusted operating loss rate, adjusted income tax expense (benefit), adjusted effective income tax rate, adjusted net loss, and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share are "non-GAAP financial measures" as that term is defined by Rule 101 of Regulation G (17 CFR Part 244) and Item 10 of Regulation S-K (17 CFR Part 229). These non-GAAP financial measures exclude from the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP synthetic lease exit costs and related expenses of $53,610 ($39,780, net of tax), FDC contract termination costs and related expenses of $18,646 ($13,836, net of tax), store asset impairment charges net of liability extinguishment for terminated leases of previously impairment stores of $82,881 ($62,671, net of tax), a gain on sale of real estate and related expenses of $7,192 ($5,489, net of tax), fees related to a cost reduction and productivity initiative of $5,420 ($4,148, net of tax), and a valuation allowance on deferred tax assets after tax of $147,850.
Second Quarter of 2022 - Thirteen weeks ended July 30, 2022
As Reported
Adjustment to
As Adjusted
Selling and administrative expenses
$ 510,444
$ (24,105)
$ 486,339
Selling and administrative expense rate
37.9 %
(1.8 %)
36.1 %
Operating loss
(109,093)
24,105
(84,988)
Operating loss rate
(8.1 %)
1.8 %
(6.3 %)
Income tax benefit
(28,590)
5,956
(22,634)
Effective income tax rate
25.4 %
0.1 %
25.5 %
Net loss
(84,150)
18,149
(66,001)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$ (2.91)
$ 0.63
$ (2.28)
The above adjusted selling and administrative expenses, adjusted selling and administrative expense rate, adjusted operating loss, adjusted operating loss rate, adjusted income tax benefit, adjusted effective income tax rate, adjusted net loss, and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share are "non-GAAP financial measures" as that term is defined by Rule 101 of Regulation G (17 CFR Part 244) and Item 10 of Regulation S-K (17 CFR Part 229). These non-GAAP financial measures exclude from the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP store asset impairment charges of $24,105 ($18,149, net of tax).
Year-to-Date 2022 - Twenty-six weeks ended July 30, 2022
As Reported
Adjustment to
As Adjusted
Selling and administrative expenses
$ 991,223
$ (24,105)
$ 967,118
Selling and administrative expense rate
36.4 %
(0.9 %)
35.5 %
Operating loss
(122,634)
24,105
(98,529)
Operating loss rate
(4.5 %)
0.9 %
(3.6 %)
Income tax benefit
(32,759)
5,956
(26,803)
Effective income tax rate
25.6 %
0.2 %
25.8 %
Net loss
(95,232)
18,149
(77,083)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$ (3.31)
$ 0.63
$ (2.68)
The above adjusted selling and administrative expenses, adjusted selling and administrative expense rate, adjusted operating loss, adjusted operating loss rate, adjusted income tax benefit, adjusted effective income tax rate, adjusted net loss, and adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share are "non-GAAP financial measures" as that term is defined by Rule 101 of Regulation G (17 CFR Part 244) and Item 10 of Regulation S-K (17 CFR Part 229). These non-GAAP financial measures exclude from the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP store asset impairment charges of $24,105 ($18,149, net of tax).
Our management believes that the disclosure of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors because the non-GAAP financial measures present an alternative and more relevant method for measuring our operating performance, excluding special items included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, that management believes is more indicative of our on-going operating results and financial condition. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, in evaluating our operating performance.
