Voyager Space Awarded $900 Million Ceiling Contract by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's Architecture and Integration Directorate

DENVER, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Space (Voyager), a global aerospace leader has been awarded a $900,000,000 ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's Architecture and Integration Directorate (AFLCMC/XA) for yielding cost-effective warfighting capabilities. This award is through Valley Tech Systems, Inc., part of Voyager Space's Defense Segment.

The AFLCMC/XA's mission is to develop innovative approaches that bring multi-domain systems capabilities, characterization of new technologies and systems through studies, recurrent demonstration and rapid development to enable rapid prototyping, test and capability transition to yield cost effective warfighting capability. Through the contract, Voyager's Defense Segment will contribute to a wide range of activities, including modeling, simulation and analysis, capability development/development planning, cost analysis/trades, technical risk reduction/test engineering, standards and architecture development and curation, software development and curation, and advanced synthetic/virtual simulator environments development for operational test and training.

"We are proud to be selected by the AFLCMC/XA to develop innovative open architecture ISR systems using new and existing technologies," said Mike O'Brien, President of Defense Systems, Voyager Space. "We look forward to working with AFLCMC/XA and the broader defense community to solve hard problems and protect our national security interest in a world of increasingly sophisticated adversaries."

Future work under this contract will be completed via the Fair Opportunity process. Air Force Life Cycle Management (AFLCMC), Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity supporting the AFLCMC/XA Support Directorate.

"This award marks a major milestone for Voyager," said Frank Morgan, Chief Operating Officer, Voyager Space. "The IDIQ reinforces the importance of growing solutions we deliver in support of the US Air Force. We are thrilled to continue our contributions from concept development, through design, development, implementation, fielding, and support."

Voyager Space acquired Valley Tech Systems in October 2021.

Voyager Space is dedicated to building a better future for humanity in space and on Earth. With over 35 years of spaceflight heritage and over 2,000 successful missions, Voyager is powering the commercial space revolution. Voyager delivers exploration, technology, and defense solutions to a global customer base that includes civil and national security agencies, commercial companies, academic and research institutions, and more.

