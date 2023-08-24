PriceSpider Launches Next-Generation Self-Service Shoppable Solution, Evolving Its Platform to Meet the Needs of Brands Everywhere

The next-generation solution allows shoppers to purchase at any point of product discovery and equips brands with more self-service capabilities and full funnel campaign analytics

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PriceSpider , the market leader in brand commerce enablement solutions, which boasts more retailer relationships in more countries than anyone else, today announced the next generation of its shoppable services that further empowers brands in their brand.com and advertising strategies. With this, brands can own the customer journey, integrate shoppable media across social media channels and turn every digital touchpoint into a shoppable experience, while allowing for optimization of campaigns in near real time.

PriceSpider's shoppable solution enables brands to quickly build and launch fully customized and shoppable campaigns through a self-service portal. These campaigns allow customers to purchase products directly from their retailer of choice without ever leaving the digital touchpoint of discovery. Brands also have the ability to optimize advertising spend in near real time based on campaign performance and leverage campaign insights for retargeting efforts. PriceSpider provides end-to-end reporting on the complete buyer journey from first impressions to sale and information about customers' purchase intent, all within the portal.

Brands using PriceSpider's market-leading shoppable offering are able to:

Simplify the Buying Experience: Streamline the journey from ad to shopping cart, enabling shoppers to make purchases effortlessly across channels and devices within three clicks or fewer.

Expand Customer Reach: Create shoppable moments wherever potential customers are, ensuring every opportunity translates into a shopping experience.

Grow Sales and Customer Loyalty: Establish a seamless, fully-branded path to purchase that drives both sales growth and enduring customer loyalty.

Control Advertising Spend: Monitor customer interactions throughout a campaign, allowing for near real-time adjustments, optimizations and effective control over advertising expenditure.

PriceSpider is further solidified as the number one player in the market as its comprehensive and holistic solution is the only one with both commerce enablement and digital shelf analytics functionality. The company's suite of products also includes Where to Buy, its brand.com enablement solution, and Brand Monitor, its digital shelf analytics and price monitoring solution. Together, these solutions form a unified brand commerce platform that allows brands to consolidate their vendor list and take control of the entire customer journey.

"The modern day shopper is constantly in discovery mode, researching and buying products directly from ads, influencers, emails, brand websites and social platforms," said Anthony Ferry, CEO of PriceSpider. "As social commerce continues to erupt, brands require a solution that limits the steps from ad discovery to shopping cart, and our shoppable solution creates a clear, direct path to purchase, driving conversions for our brand partners. Our clients are excited about the better together opportunity as it incorporates brand.com, shoppability and digital shelf strategies all within one cohesive platform."

Over the past year, PriceSpider has implemented significant platform updates to further service its customers, including Insights360, which brands use to inform and optimize commerce strategies based on their unique business goals, and Where to Buy Bundle, which allows brands to offer product bundles to customers. Looking ahead, PriceSpider will continue to prioritize ways that will give power back to the brands to own the customer journey by adding more self-service functionalities across its platform over the remainder of this year.

To Learn more about PriceSpider's market-leading shoppable solution, please visit: https://www.pricespider.com/

About PriceSpider

PriceSpider is reinventing the way brands conduct commerce, with data solutions that help them deliver the shopping experiences today's shoppers demand. For more than 20 years, our platform has helped the world's most loved brands streamline the path to purchase and collect actionable insights about their products – and their customers. With more retailer relationships in more countries than anyone else, we help brands build seamless omnichannel experiences—with ecommerce solutions that empower their customers to easily find the products they're looking for, get the best possible price and make every moment shoppable. Visit www.pricespider.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Erin Pugh

erin.pugh@n6krma.com

View original content:

SOURCE PriceSpider