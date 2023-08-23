Stephanie Pittman Promoted to Director of Project Management at Lux Speed

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lux Speed, a leading fiber internet company, is thrilled to announce the promotion of Stephanie Pittman to Director of Project Management.

Pittman joined Lux Speed on May 9th, 2022, as a Project Manager and has shown exceptional dedication and leadership during her time with the company.

In just over a year, Pittman's contributions have been pivotal in fostering the company's rapid growth and success. Under her guidance, Lux Speed has expanded its workforce by recruiting top-tier talent across multiple departments and regions.

"Throughout the past year, Lux Speed has undergone remarkable growth across all facets of our business," stated Michael Bertamini, Chief Executive Officer. "Stephanie's extraordinary skills and unwavering commitment have served as a cornerstone in propelling this expansion forward.

to steer the company toward continued success.

As Director of Project Management, she will play a vital role in optimizing project execution, ensuring seamless coordination across teams, and aligning project strategies with Lux Speed's overarching business goals.

"I am truly honored and excited about the opportunity to step into the role of Director of Project Management," said Pittman. "Lux Speed's growth trajectory over the past year has been inspiring, and I look forward to contributing to the company's ongoing success in this new capacity. With the dedication of our talented team and the support of our leadership, I am confident that we will achieve new milestones and continue to exceed expectations."

Lux Speed remains committed to fostering a culture of innovation, excellence, and leadership within its organization.

Pittman's promotion exemplifies this commitment and the company's dedication to recognizing and nurturing talent from within its ranks.

About Lux Speed:

Lux Speed is a bulk internet service provider working with Homeowner Associations, Condo Owner Associations and Property Management Companies to deliver light speed fiber-to-the-home by utilizing state-of-the-art technology. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale Florida, Lux Speed services the contiguous United States and is the fastest growing internet service provider in 23 states.

CONTACT: Abby Baker, abaker@luxspeed.io

