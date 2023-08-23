AdCellerant Streamlines Partner Operations in Ui.Marketing with New Order Management System

AdCellerant released a new set of features within Ui.Marketing, AdCellerant's turnkey platform for digital marketing incorporates all order management functionality, messaging, and more into the platform.

DENVER, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As digital marketing evolves, AdCellerant is at the forefront, dedicated to integrating all aspects of a digital campaign into a unified solution. Ui.Marketing, a leading digital advertising technology platform, now assists marketers in expanding functions, including order management, messaging, asset collection, analytics, and more within its new Order Management System (OMS). With an emphasis on streamlining operations, Ui.Marketing aims to reduce manual data entry, enhance efficiencies for partners, and ensure the accuracy of order execution through automation.

The transition into Ui.Marketing signifies a pivotal step forward for AdCellerant—the ability to create a streamlined and unified experience; the migration brings all Proposals, Order Ticket communication, and Reporting into one platform under a singular login.

Feedback from their partners sparked the start of a new Order Management System. AdCellerant's dedication to its partners allows them to be the primary development driver like the new OMS. AdCellerant and its partners are focused on results, technology, innovation, and customers first. This improvement empowers the partner to efficiently navigate projects and access crucial communication and information for smoother collaboration.

By combining these services into a single goal-based, industry-specific solution, AdCellerant's partners grow by an average of 30% YoY and improve advertiser retention rates to upwards of 90+%, creating a sustainable revenue growth plan for digital.

"We are dedicated to empowering our partners and propelling their business to new heights. We understand that the journey towards success is dynamic, constantly shaped by innovation and responsiveness," said Shelby Carlson, COO and Co-Founder of AdCellerant. "That's why we pledge to keep evolving and refining our OMS feature based on the invaluable feedback of our partners. We view their insights as the cornerstone of our progress and are unwavering in our commitment to crafting a solution that meets their needs."

Ui.Marketing

Ui.Marketing is your nimble, easy-to-use digital advertising tool that helps you track your entire sales funnel from proposal creation and campaign launch to campaign performance—all within a single platform. From Google to Facebook, you can integrate with all the major advertising platforms to view all your data in a single dashboard. Ui.Marketing gives you greater visibility, control, and the ability to make better, data-driven decisions.

AdCellerant

AdCellerant provides businesses access to high-quality digital marketing technology and solutions through partnerships with media companies and agencies. Focused on generating results and growth for businesses of all sizes, AdCellerant offers best-in-class technology and software, award-winning customer service, expert education, and exceptional operational support to ensure customer campaign performance.

Leveraging proprietary technology Ui.Marketing, AdCellerant effectively connects businesses with their ideal customer at the right time. Harnessing an easy-to-use and agile digital advertising tool, users can manage the entire buyer's journey from quick and accurate comprehensive proposal creation, campaign launch, and campaign performance. All within a single platform.

