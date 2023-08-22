SCITON INC. MAKES THE INC. 5000 FASTEST GROWING COMPANIES LIST IN 2023 FOR THE SECOND YEAR IN A ROW, RISING IN THE RANKINGS

SCITON INC. MAKES THE INC. 5000 FASTEST GROWING COMPANIES LIST IN 2023 FOR THE SECOND YEAR IN A ROW, RISING IN THE RANKINGS

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciton Inc., the world's leading manufacturer of laser and light source technologies has, yet again, made the annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, ranking No. 2591, No. 373 in California, and No. 35 in San Jose.

Sciton, Because Results Matter (PRNewswire)

Sciton, based in Palo Alto, CA, experienced exponential revenue growth of 210% from 2019 to 2022. This is Sciton's second year appearing on the Inc. 5000 list; it debuted at No. 85 in 2022.

Since their founding in 1997, Sciton has been known across the medical aesthetic industry for their commitment to excellence, creating the world's most robust laser & light treatment portfolio that delivers revolutionary results for both physicians and patients.

"Sciton is thrilled to be ranked on the Inc. 5000 list once again," said Aaron Burton, CEO of Sciton. "I am grateful for our people worldwide, who have worked hard for the past 26 years to build a brand recognized for quality and reliability. We are proud to be known as the premium medical technology that achieves clinical excellence and patient satisfaction, over and over again."

Sciton is proud to be ranked among many notable companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. "We'd like to extend our sincere appreciation to all of our Sciton customers, employees, and partners who have contributed to our worldwide growth," said Robbie Brindley, EVP of Sales and Marketing.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 list can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

ABOUT SCITON

Sciton, Inc., located in Palo Alto, California, is a totally employee-owned medical device company established in 1997 by co-founders Jim Hobart, Ph.D., and Dan Negus, Ph.D. Sciton is committed to providing best-in-class laser and light solutions for medical professionals who want superior durability, performance, and value. Sciton offers aesthetic and medical devices for women's health, fractional and full-coverage skin resurfacing and skin revitalization, phototherapy, vascular and pigmentation lesions, scar reduction, acne, body contouring, and hair reduction. Sciton operates worldwide with direct sales forces in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, and distributor partners in more than 45 countries. For more information and a complete listing of Sciton systems, visit sciton.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sciton, Inc.