LONGi Achieves Remarkable Milestone: Over 1GW of Solar Modules Shipped to the Middle East Distribution Solar Market

XI'AN, China, Aug. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking achievement, LONGi, a global leader in solar technology, has successfully shipped over 1GW of solar modules to the Middle East distribution solar market by the second quarter of 2023. This significant milestone underscores LONGi's commitment to advancing the energy transition in the residential and commercial sectors of the Middle East.

Since entering the Middle East market in 2019, LONGi has rapidly emerged as a driving force, leaving an indelible mark on the region's solar landscape. The company's dedication to innovation and excellence has been instrumental in shaping the distributed photovoltaic (PV) market in countries such as the UAE, Lebanon, Jordan, Yemen, and others.

A pivotal factor in LONGi's success story is the launch of its cutting-edge Hi-MO 6 module product, featuring the innovative HPBC technology. This breakthrough has not only set new performance standards but has also expanded LONGi's distributed product matrix, opening doors to a wider range of application scenarios. By providing enhanced value and diversified choices, LONGi has empowered households and industrial and commercial enterprises across the Middle East.

Baggio Teng, General Manager of Middle East of MEA DG, expressed his pride in the company's achievements, stating, "LONGi has earned its position as a trusted brand in the Middle East distributed PV market through unwavering dedication to quality and innovation. Our success is a testament to the unwavering support of our local distribution partners and the widespread recognition of our products in the market. LONGi's customer-centric approach remains at the core of our mission, and we are committed to delivering high-quality, efficient photovoltaic solutions that enrich the lives of end-users."

As a trailblazer in the solar industry, LONGi is steadfast in its commitment to lead the way in the energy transformation journey. Looking ahead, the company is poised to offer a comprehensive range of high-efficiency, high-reliability, and high-yield photovoltaic solutions to cater to diverse customer needs and scenarios. By providing photovoltaic products with compelling cost advantages, LONGi aims to accelerate the transition towards a sustainable energy landscape while maintaining its position at the forefront of industrial progress.

LONGi's accomplishments are a testament to its relentless pursuit of excellence and its dedication to creating a cleaner, greener future. As the company continues to achieve new milestones and drive innovation in the solar industry, the Middle East can anticipate a brighter and more sustainable future powered by LONGi's groundbreaking solar solutions.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com/en

