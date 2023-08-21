LOBOS 1707 TEQUILA AND MEZCAL ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE TEAM EXPANSION

The Award-Winning Brand Represents The Future Of Tequila

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent spirits producer Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal announced today that Dia Simms has been appointed to serve as Executive Chairwoman of the Board and will transition from her current role as Chief Executive Officer. In addition, Carlos Vigil, experienced operator and veteran of the spirits industry, has joined the Lobos 1707 wolfpack as President and Chief Operating Officer. Simms helped build and lead Lobos 1707 since its inception in 2020 alongside Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Diego Osorio, with backing from founding investors Main Street Advisors and several of its clients, including sports and cultural icon LeBron James. Vigil joins Lobos 1707 after 15 years of executive leadership at the nation's biggest spirits distributor, Southern Glazers, where he led the company's commercial and digital transformation across sales, service & eCommerce.

"Lobos 1707 has grown tremendously since our launch less than three years ago," said Simms, Executive Chairwoman of Lobos 1707. "I am excited to continue partnering with the Board, Diego, Carlos and the rest of our team as we build on our accelerating momentum in the marketplace."

"Lobos 1707 uniquely sits at the convergence of craft and culture," said Vigil, President and COO of Lobos 1707. "Our story is one of heritage, distinctive and pure liquid, and a resonant and inclusive brand. I am proud to be joining this illustrious group and confident in our mission of building one of the leading premium tequila and mezcal companies in the world."

All of the Lobos 1707 expressions, which include Joven, Reposado, Extra Añejo, a limited release Añejo, and Mezcal, contain zero color or flavor additives and are finished in Pedro Ximénez (PX) sherry wine barrels, a nod to the heritage of the brand's founder. Within a short time, Lobos 1707's products have become available in all 50 US states, Canada, Mexico and the UAE, at over 11,000 points of distribution, and the company has distributed close to 100,000 9L cases in total. Lobos 1707 Tequila has earned numerous accolades within the spirits industry, including the Lobos 1707 Reposado Tequila winning Best in Class at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal was conceived not only to revive and share an ancestral recipe, but also to impact culture in a positive and vibrant way. This wouldn't be possible without contributions from its incredible pack, which, in addition to LeBron James, includes luminaries such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Drake, Meek Mill, Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, FINNEAS, Jimmy Iovine, Lindsey Vonn, Maverick Carter and Rich Paul. Thanks in large part to this amazing group, the Lobos 1707 brand has earned over 17 billion media impressions since its national launch.

ABOUT LOBOS 1707 TEQUILA AND MEZCAL

Lobos 1707 Tequila is an independent spirits producer that blends heritage and innovation. Inspired by his ancestor of the same name, Founder and Chief Creative Officer Diego Osorio launched Lobos 1707 Tequila in 2020 with backing from legendary athlete and cultural icon LeBron James. The Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal portfolio is made up of five ultra-premium award-winning offerings infused with history, culture and family legacy: Lobos 1707 Joven Tequila, Lobos 1707 Reposado Tequila, Lobos 1707 Extra Añejo Tequila, Lobos 1707 Añejo Tequila (limited release), and Lobos 1707 Mezcal Artisinal. All sourced from the finest ingredients, Lobos 1707's portfolio is all natural and gluten-free, with zero color or flavor additives. Lobos 1707 Tequila, made with 100% Blue Weber Agave, is harvested, distilled and bottled in Jalisco, and the Mezcal Artisanal, made from Espadin, is distilled and bottled in Oaxaca. Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal are influenced by both old and new world techniques, aged in American white oak barrels, then finished in Pedro Ximénez (PX) Sherry wine barrels using the Solera method for unique and elevated flavor profiles. Lobos 1707 has received numerous taste awards for its portfolio, including earning a Master recognition and two gold medals at the 2022 Tequila and Mezcal Masters, a double gold medal and Best Reposado Tequila at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and a double gold medal at the 2022 SIP Awards. Since its recent launch, the Lobos 1707 Limited-Edition Añejo Tequila has won gold at the 2023 SFWSC and 91points at the 2023 Chilled 100 Awards. Everyone has a seat at the table to stir, sip, savor and sin with Lobos 1707. For more information on Lobos 1707, visit www.lobos1707.com or follow us on Instagram @lobos1707.

