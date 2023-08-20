Jirem Horse Racing Festival puts on 'fast and furious' display

This is a report from China.org.cn about Jirem Horse Racing Festival:

TONGLIAO, China, Aug. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 24th Jirem Horse Racing Festival raised its curtain in Horqin Left Banner, Tongliao city, Inner Mongolia autonomous region on Friday, showcasing an exhilarating spectacle of riders and Mongolian horses galloping across the track and eliciting cheers from the crowd.

Running from Aug. 18 to 20, the three-day festival features a diverse range of events including horse racing, wrestling, archery, Mongolian chess, and tug-of-war, totaling 25 competitive events across six major categories.

Known as the "Nation on Horseback," the Mongolian ethnic group shares an unbreakable bond with horses. Along with wrestling and archery, horse racing is hailed as one of the "Three Manly Skills" of the grasslands, and has evolved into one of the most thrilling competitive events at grassland festivals and galas.

Originally known as Jirem League, Tongliao has been hosting the horse racing festival since 1995, transforming the sporting event into a grand carnival that encompasses sports, cultural tourism, musical performances, and entertainment. The festival has become a calling card for the city, as it aims to showcase the grassland culture and the Mongolian equestrian spirit, as well as demonstrate the city's economic dynamism.

