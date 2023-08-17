UES Makes its Debut on the 2023 Inc. 5000 List

With 3-Year Revenue Growth of 470+%, UES Ranks in the Top Quartile of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

ORLANDO, Fla. , Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UES, a national leading engineering and consulting company, is thrilled to be named in the top quartile of 2023 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

"UES is honored to debut on the Inc. 5000 this year. This achievement is a testament to the exceptional efforts of our talented and dedicated employees across the country and to the customers we serve," said Dave Witsken, UES CEO. "We are proud to be an integrated company with local and regional expertise backed by a national network who work together to achieve client success."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and a tight employment market. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added nearly 1.2 million jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

The UES leadership team has encouraged significant investments in integration, innovation, and enhanced operating efficiencies and worked to create a team member experience and company culture that encourages employee retention and recruiting efforts. At the same time, UES is working to diversify its core set of capabilities and end-market exposure to continue as a leader within the A/E/C industry by providing differentiated customer service and positively impacting the communities we serve.

UES continues to be awarded and recognized for supporting exciting projects across the country. Recent projects include work with FedEx to expand their distribution network via a new 250,000-sf, tilt-up panel facility in Montgomery, AL; providing quality control and construction materials testing services to multiple project teams in support of the North Texas Municipal Water District's (NTMWD) Bois d'Arc Lake project in Fannin County, TX; and serving two solar farm builds near Reno, NV: The Fish Springs Ranch Solar Energy Center and the Dodge Flat Solar Energy Center. The UES team has also provided geotechnical data and engineering, exploration services, and site-specific seismic response analysis services to assist HDR Inc. and Fisher & Arnold for the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in support of Ford Motor Company's most advanced auto production complex, Blue Oval City, which is scheduled to be operational in 2025.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 5000 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

About UES

UES is a privately held, rapidly growing engineering and consulting firm with nearly six decades of experience in geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, building code compliance, threshold inspections and environmental consulting. With nearly 3,500 professionals across more than 85 branches in high growth markets in the U.S., UES consults on projects of all sizes for public and private clients across many industries including transportation, healthcare, commercial, education, industrial, and residential. UES was named 'Hot Firm of the Year' by Zweig Group for 2021, 2022, and 2023. For more information, please visit teamues.com or follow UES on Social Media .

