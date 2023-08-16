Target Corporation Reports Second Quarter Earnings

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

The Company's second quarter operating income margin rate of 4.8 percent was more than 3 percentage points higher than last year, driven by a higher gross margin rate.

Second quarter GAAP and Adjusted EPS 1 of $1.80 was more than 4 times higher than a year ago and above the high end of the Company's guidance range, reflecting a meaningful profit recovery from last year's inventory actions.

Second quarter comparable sales declined 5.4 percent.

Inventory at the end of Q2 was 17 percent lower than last year, reflecting a 25 percent reduction in discretionary categories, partially offset by inventory investments to support frequency categories, and strategic investments to support long-term market-share opportunities.

Given recent sales trends, the Company lowered its full year sales and profit expectations. The Company now expects comparable sales in a wide range around a mid-single digit decline for the remainder of the year, and now expects full-year GAAP and Adjusted EPS of $7.00 to $8.00 .

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced its second quarter 2023 financial results, which reflected stronger-than-expected profit performance on softer-than-expected sales.

The Company reported second quarter GAAP and Adjusted earnings per share1 (EPS) of $1.80, up 357.6 percent from $0.39 in 2022. The attached tables provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP to GAAP measures. All earnings per share figures refer to diluted EPS.

1Adjusted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes the impact of certain discretely managed items. See the tables of this release for additional information about the items that have been excluded from Adjusted EPS.

Brian Cornell, chair and chief executive of Target Corporation, said, "Our second quarter financial results clearly demonstrate the agility of our team and the resilience of our business model, as we saw better-than-expected profitability in the face of softer-than-expected sales. With the benefit of a much-leaner inventory position than a year ago, the team was able to quickly respond to rapidly-changing topline trends throughout the second quarter, while continuing to focus on the guest experience."

"As we move into the Fall, the team is gearing up for the biggest seasons of the year, with a focus on continuing to serve our guests with newness throughout our assortment. At the same time, we continue to take a cautious approach to planning our business, and have therefore adjusted our financial guidance in anticipation of continued near-term challenges on the topline. This approach, along with the long-term investments we're making in our business and strategy, position us to deliver sustainable, profitable growth in the years ahead."

Guidance

Given recent sales trends, Target now expects comparable sales in a wide range around a mid-single digit decline for the remainder of the year. The Company now expects full-year GAAP and Adjusted EPS of $7.00 to $8.00, compared with the prior range of $7.75 to $8.75.

For the third quarter, the Company expects comparable sales in a wide range around a mid-single digit decline, and GAAP and Adjusted EPS of $1.20 to $1.60.

Operating Results

Comparable sales declined 5.4 percent in the second quarter, reflecting comparable store sales declines of 4.3 percent and comparable digital sales declines of 10.5 percent. Total revenue of $24.8 billion was 4.9 percent lower than last year, reflecting a total sales decline of 4.9 percent partially offset by a 1.3 percent increase in other revenue. Second quarter operating income of $1.2 billion was 273.0 percent higher than last year, driven by a higher gross margin rate.

Second quarter operating income margin rate was 4.8 percent in 2023, compared with 1.2 percent in 2022. Second quarter gross margin rate was 27.0 percent, compared with 21.5 percent in 2022, reflecting lower markdowns and other inventory-related costs, lower freight costs, retail price increases, and lower supply chain and digital fulfillment costs. These benefits were partially offset by higher inventory shrink. Second quarter SG&A expense rate was 20.9 percent in 2023, compared with 19.2 percent in 2022, reflecting the de-leveraging impact of lower sales combined with higher costs, including continued investments in pay and benefits and inflationary pressures throughout our business, partially offset by disciplined cost management.

Interest Expense and Taxes

The Company's second quarter 2023 net interest expense was $141 million, compared with $112 million last year, reflecting higher average long-term debt balances combined with the impact of higher floating interest rates.

Second quarter 2023 effective income tax rate was 22.2 percent, compared with the prior year rate of 15.8 percent. The rate increase was driven by higher earnings, which diluted the benefit of fixed and discrete tax items.

Capital Deployment and Return on Invested Capital

The Company paid dividends of $499 million in the second quarter, compared with $417 million last year, primarily driven by a 20.0 percent increase in the dividend per share.

The Company did not repurchase any stock in the second quarter. As of the end of the quarter, the Company had approximately $9.7 billion of remaining capacity under the repurchase program approved by Target's Board of Directors in August 2021.

For the trailing twelve months through second quarter 2023, after-tax return on invested capital (ROIC) was 13.7 percent, compared with 18.4 percent for the trailing twelve months through second quarter 2022. The decrease in ROIC was driven primarily by lower profitability coupled with an increase in invested capital. The tables in this release provide additional information about the Company's ROIC calculation.

Miscellaneous

TARGET CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Operations



Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended



(millions, except per share data) (unaudited)

July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022

Change

July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022

Change Sales

$ 24,384

$ 25,653

(4.9) %

$ 49,332

$ 50,483

(2.3) % Other revenue

389

384

1.3

763

724

5.5 Total revenue

24,773

26,037

(4.9)

50,095

51,207

(2.2) Cost of sales

17,798

20,142

(11.6)

36,184

38,603

(6.3) Selling, general and administrative expenses

5,184

5,002

3.6

10,209

9,764

4.6 Depreciation and amortization (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of sales)

594

572

3.9

1,177

1,173

0.4 Operating income

1,197

321

273.0

2,525

1,667

51.5 Net interest expense

141

112

26.3

288

224

28.7 Net other income

(16)

(8)

102.0

(39)

(23)

73.6 Earnings before income taxes

1,072

217

393.6

2,276

1,466

55.3 Provision for income taxes

237

34

591.2

491

274

79.4 Net earnings

$ 835

$ 183

356.5 %

$ 1,785

$ 1,192

49.8 % Basic earnings per share

$ 1.81

$ 0.40

356.4 %

$ 3.87

$ 2.57

50.6 % Diluted earnings per share

$ 1.80

$ 0.39

357.6 %

$ 3.86

$ 2.55

51.1 % Weighted average common shares outstanding























Basic

461.6

461.5

0.0 %

461.3

463.8

(0.5) % Diluted

462.5

463.6

(0.2) %

462.7

466.8

(0.9) % Antidilutive shares

2.9

1.3





2.4

1.0



Dividends declared per share

$ 1.10

$ 1.08

1.9 %

$ 2.18

$ 1.98

10.1 %

TARGET CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (millions, except footnotes) (unaudited)

July 29, 2023

January 28, 2023

July 30, 2022 Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,617

$ 2,229

$ 1,117 Inventory

12,684

13,499

15,320 Other current assets

1,797

2,118

2,016 Total current assets

16,098

17,846

18,453 Property and equipment











Land

6,504

6,231

6,161 Buildings and improvements

35,889

34,746

33,694 Fixtures and equipment

7,936

7,439

6,744 Computer hardware and software

3,178

3,039

2,684 Construction-in-progress

2,641

2,688

2,245 Accumulated depreciation

(23,201)

(22,631)

(21,708) Property and equipment, net

32,947

31,512

29,820 Operating lease assets

2,840

2,657

2,542 Other noncurrent assets

1,321

1,320

1,655 Total assets

$ 53,206

$ 53,335

$ 52,470 Liabilities and shareholders' investment











Accounts payable

$ 12,278

$ 13,487

$ 14,891 Accrued and other current liabilities

5,948

5,883

5,905 Current portion of long-term debt and other borrowings

1,106

130

1,649 Total current liabilities

19,332

19,500

22,445 Long-term debt and other borrowings

14,926

16,009

13,453 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

2,798

2,638

2,543 Deferred income taxes

2,334

2,196

1,862 Other noncurrent liabilities

1,826

1,760

1,575 Total noncurrent liabilities

21,884

22,603

19,433 Shareholders' investment











Common stock

38

38

38 Additional paid-in capital

6,610

6,608

6,502 Retained earnings

5,767

5,005

4,421 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(425)

(419)

(369) Total shareholders' investment

11,990

11,232

10,592 Total liabilities and shareholders' investment

$ 53,206

$ 53,335

$ 52,470

Common Stock Authorized 6,000,000,000 shares, $0.0833 par value; 461,600,640, 460,346,947, and 460,236,393 shares issued and outstanding as of July 29, 2023, January 28, 2023, and July 30, 2022, respectively.

Preferred Stock Authorized 5,000,000 shares, $0.01 par value; no shares were issued or outstanding during any period presented.

TARGET CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



Six Months Ended (millions) (unaudited)

July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022 Operating activities







Net earnings

$ 1,785

$ 1,192 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to cash (required for) provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

1,350

1,329 Share-based compensation expense

107

122 Deferred income taxes

141

227 Noncash losses / (gains) and other, net

11

108 Changes in operating accounts:







Inventory

815

(1,418) Other assets

62

(179) Accounts payable

(1,137)

(784) Accrued and other liabilities

264

(644) Cash provided by (required for) operating activities

3,398

(47) Investing activities







Expenditures for property and equipment

(2,825)

(2,523) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment

6

4 Other investments

(2)

1 Cash required for investing activities

(2,821)

(2,518) Financing activities







Change in commercial paper, net

—

1,545 Reductions of long-term debt

(72)

(113) Dividends paid

(996)

(842) Repurchase of stock

—

(2,646) Shares withheld for taxes on share-based compensation

(121)

(175) Stock option exercises

—

2 Cash required for financing activities

(1,189)

(2,229) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(612)

(4,794) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

2,229

5,911 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 1,617

$ 1,117

TARGET CORPORATION

Operating Results

Rate Analysis

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (unaudited)

July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022

July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022 Gross margin rate

27.0 %

21.5 %

26.7 %

23.5 % SG&A expense rate

20.9

19.2

20.4

19.1 Depreciation and amortization expense rate (exclusive of depreciation included in cost of sales)

2.4

2.2

2.3

2.3 Operating income margin rate

4.8

1.2

5.0

3.3

Note: Gross margin rate is calculated as gross margin (sales less cost of sales) divided by sales. All other rates are calculated by dividing the applicable amount by total revenue. Other revenue includes $169 million and $343 million of profit-sharing income under our credit card program agreement for the three and six months ended July 29, 2023, respectively, and $181 million and $366 million for the three and six months ended July 30, 2022, respectively.

Comparable Sales

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(unaudited)

July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022

July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022

Comparable sales change

(5.4) %

2.6 %

(2.8) %

3.0 %

Drivers of change in comparable sales

















Number of transactions (traffic)

(4.8)

2.7

(2.0)

3.3

Average transaction amount

(0.7)

0.0

(0.8)

(0.3)





















Comparable Sales by Channel

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (unaudited)

July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022

July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022 Stores originated comparable sales change

(4.3) %

1.3 %

(1.8) %

2.3 % Digitally originated comparable sales change

(10.5)

9.0

(7.0)

6.1

















Sales by Channel

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(unaudited)

July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022

July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022

Stores originated

83.1 %

82.1 %

82.8 %

81.9 %

Digitally originated

16.9

17.9

17.2

18.1

Total

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %





Sales by Fulfillment Channel

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

(unaudited)

July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022

July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022

Stores

97.6 %

96.6 %

97.4 %

96.6 %

Other

2.4

3.4

2.6

3.4

Total

100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %



Note: Sales fulfilled by stores include in-store purchases and digitally originated sales fulfilled by shipping merchandise from stores to guests, Order Pickup, Drive Up, and Shipt.

RedCard Penetration

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (unaudited)

July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022

July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022 Total RedCard Penetration

18.6 %

20.1 %

18.8 %

20.2 %

Number of Stores and Retail Square Feet

Number of Stores

Retail Square Feet (a) (unaudited)

July 29,

2023

January 28,

2023

July 30,

2022

July 29,

2023

January 28,

2023

July 30,

2022 170,000 or more sq. ft.

274

274

273

48,995

48,985

48,798 50,000 to 169,999 sq. ft.

1,534

1,527

1,521

191,947

191,241

190,734 49,999 or less sq. ft.

147

147

143

4,404

4,358

4,256 Total

1,955

1,948

1,937

245,346

244,584

243,788

(a) In thousands; reflects total square feet less office, supply chain facilities, and vacant space.

TARGET CORPORATION

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide additional transparency, we have disclosed non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share (Adjusted EPS). This metric excludes certain items presented below. We believe this information is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of our operations. This measure is not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP. The most comparable GAAP measure is diluted earnings per share. Adjusted EPS should not be considered in isolation or as a substitution for analysis of our results as reported in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EPS differently, limiting the usefulness of the measure for comparisons with other companies.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS

Three Months Ended





July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022



(millions, except per share data) (unaudited)

Pretax

Net of Tax

Per Share

Pretax

Net of Tax

Per Share

Change GAAP and adjusted diluted earnings per share









$ 1.80









$ 0.39

357.6 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS

Six Months Ended





July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022



(millions, except per share data) (unaudited)

Pretax

Net of Tax

Per Share

Pretax

Net of Tax

Per Share

Change GAAP diluted earnings per share









$ 3.86









$ 2.55

51.1 % Adjustments



























Other (a)

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 20

$ 15

$ 0.03



Adjusted diluted earnings per share









$ 3.86









$ 2.59

49.2 %

Note: Amounts may not foot due to rounding. (a) Other items unrelated to current period operations, none of which were individually significant.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS Guidance Guidance Q3 2023

Full Year 2023 (unaudited) Per Share

Per Share GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance $1.20 - $1.60

$7.00 - $8.00 Estimated adjustments





Other (a) $ —

$ — Adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance $1.20 - $1.60

$7.00 - $8.00

(a) Third quarter and full-year 2023 GAAP EPS may include the impact of certain discrete items, which will be excluded in calculating Adjusted EPS. In the past, these items have included losses on the early retirement of debt and certain other items that are discretely managed. The Company is not currently aware of any such discrete items.

Earnings before interest expense and income taxes (EBIT) and earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these measures provide meaningful information about our operational efficiency compared with our competitors by excluding the impact of differences in tax jurisdictions and structures, debt levels, and, for EBITDA, capital investment. These measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP. The most comparable GAAP measure is net earnings. EBIT and EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitution for analysis of our results as reported in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may calculate EBIT and EBITDA differently, limiting the usefulness of the measures for comparisons with other companies.

EBIT and EBITDA

Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended



(dollars in millions) (unaudited)

July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022

Change

July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022

Change Net earnings

$ 835

$ 183

356.5 %

$ 1,785

$ 1,192

49.8 % + Provision for income taxes

237

34

591.2

491

274

79.4 + Net interest expense

141

112

26.3

288

224

28.7 EBIT

$ 1,213

$ 329

268.8 %

$ 2,564

$ 1,690

51.8 % + Total depreciation and amortization (a)

683

650

5.0

1,350

1,329

1.5 EBITDA

$ 1,896

$ 979

93.6 %

$ 3,914

$ 3,019

29.6 %

(a) Represents total depreciation and amortization, including amounts classified within Depreciation and Amortization and within Cost of Sales.

We have also disclosed after-tax ROIC, which is a ratio based on GAAP information, with the exception of the add-back of operating lease interest to operating income. We believe this metric is useful in assessing the effectiveness of our capital allocation over time. Other companies may calculate ROIC differently, limiting the usefulness of the measure for comparisons with other companies.

After-Tax Return on Invested Capital



(dollars in millions) (unaudited)











Trailing Twelve Months



Numerator

July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022



Operating income

$ 4,706

$ 5,773



+ Net other income

65

54



EBIT

4,771

5,827



+ Operating lease interest (a)

102

88



- Income taxes (b)

986

1,282



Net operating profit after taxes

$ 3,887

$ 4,633





Denominator

July 29, 2023

July 30, 2022

July 31, 2021 Current portion of long-term debt and other borrowings

$ 1,106

$ 1,649

$ 1,190 + Noncurrent portion of long-term debt

14,926

13,453

11,589 + Shareholders' investment

11,990

10,592

14,860 + Operating lease liabilities (c)

3,104

2,823

2,695 - Cash and cash equivalents

1,617

1,117

7,368 Invested capital

$ 29,509

$ 27,400

$ 22,966 Average invested capital (d)

$ 28,454

$ 25,183





After-tax return on invested capital

13.7 %

18.4 %









(a) Represents the add-back to operating income driven by the hypothetical interest expense we would incur if the property under our operating leases were owned or accounted for as finance leases. Calculated using the discount rate for each lease and recorded as a component of rent expense within SG&A. Operating lease interest is added back to Operating Income in the ROIC calculation to control for differences in capital structure between us and our competitors. (b) Calculated using the effective tax rates, which were 20.2 percent and 21.7 percent for the trailing twelve months ended July 29, 2023, and July 30, 2022, respectively. For the twelve months ended July 29, 2023, and July 30, 2022, includes tax effect of $1.0 billion and $1.3 billion, respectively, related to EBIT, and $20 million and $19 million, respectively, related to operating lease interest. (c) Total short-term and long-term operating lease liabilities included within Accrued and Other Current Liabilities and Noncurrent Operating Lease Liabilities, respectively. (d) Average based on the invested capital at the end of the current period and the invested capital at the end of the comparable prior period.

