GOODPOP UNVEILS LIMITED EDITION PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE POP AVAILABLE AT WHOLE FOODS MARKET

Frozen treat brand offers fans a taste of Fall with new treat made with real pumpkin and fair trade cold brew coffee

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodPop®, the leading better-for-you frozen treat brand that exists to do good in the world, announces its Pumpkin Spice Latte frozen pop, just in time for the Fall season. Creamy and indulgent, these dairy free treats are made with oatmilk, real pumpkin, fair trade cold brewed coffee and only have 60 calories per pop.

GoodPop's new Pumpkin Spice Latte pops are the only pumpkin spice novelty offering on the market made with oatmilk and join GoodPop's collection of other fruity and creamy pops. They are available exclusively at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide and on goodpop.com. Suggested retail price is $5.99 for a box of four pops.

"Over the last few years when PSL season comes around, our fans reach out asking us for a Pumpkin Spice Latte pop, and so this one was really made for our fans," said Daniel Goetz, CEO and Founder of GoodPop. "Also, being based in Austin, we wanted to introduce a treat with Fall flavors, even while the temps are still high. Our Pumpkin Spice Latte pops are just that - a fun, delicious treat made with high quality ingredients to give you that Fall feeling, even on an end-of-Summer day."

All GoodPop products are USDA certified organic or Non-GMO Project Verified, made with dairy and gluten free ingredients and without HFCs, refined sugars or sugar alcohol sweeteners. GoodPop treats can be found in natural and conventional retailers in 50+ states. For a full list of retailers, more information and to shop these new items, click here: www.goodpop.com/store-locator.

About GoodPop®

Since 2009, Austin-based GoodPop® has been committed to using fresh, organic, Non-GMO, real and wholesome ingredients. GoodPop is available in 19 unique, on-trend flavors with mainstream appeal and in 2023, launched its first non-frozen treat, a just juice and sparkling water beverage. As the best performing better-for-you novelty brand, GoodPop is a certified B-Corp dedicated to doing good, giving back and making people happy. GoodPop products are available at Whole Foods, Sprouts, Publix, Natural Grocers, Walmart, Kroger, Costco, Thrive Market and more in the United States. To learn more about GoodPop visit www.goodpop.com.

