Talent Solutions Right Management Named One of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Solutions Right Management, a global leader in outplacement and career management solutions and part of the ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) family of brands, has been named to the Forbes list of America's Best Management Consulting Firms 2023. This is the fourth time Right Management has been honored with this prestigious award, having also made the list in 2018, 2020, and 2022.

"It's a privilege to be recognized once more as one of the leading management consulting firms in the U.S.," said Karel van der Mandele, Senior Vice President at Talent Solutions Right Management. "As organizations transform at rapid pace, our devoted team of consultants and coaches continue to stand by our clients and candidates, providing solutions for their most complex talent and career development challenges in a way that prepares them for the future of work."

Forbes originally designed the annual list to help business leaders evaluate management consulting firms as the demand for consulting services continues to rise across all sectors.

"I am proud of the impact our team has in helping individuals, teams and organizations thrive," said Beth Linderbaum, SVP at Right Management. "Each day my inbox is filled with messages about how we have made a positive difference in our work to connect individuals to meaningful careers and build organizational cultures that allow human potential to flourish."

Methodology

Forbes partnered with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, to produce its eighth annual list of America's Best Management Consulting Firms, comprised of the best consultancies based on results of an online, two-step methodology including expert and client surveys. This installment was compiled by surveying 10,000 partners and executives of management consultancies, and more than 1,200 senior executives who worked with such firms over the last four years. The list is divided into 16 sectors—from aerospace and defense to financial institutions—and 16 functional areas—including strategy, sustainability, and digital transformation.

ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing, and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis, and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 70 countries and territories and has done so for 75 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity – as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality, and Disability, and in 2023 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 14th time – all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP TALENT SOLUTIONS RIGHT MANAGEMENT

Talent Solutions combines our leading global offerings RPO, TAPFIN-MSP, and Right Management to help organizations address their complex workforce needs. Talent Solutions leverages our deep industry expertise and understanding of what talent wants to provide end-to-end, data-driven capabilities across the talent lifecycle. From talent attraction and acquisition to upskilling, development, and retention, we provide seamless delivery, leveraging best-in-breed technology, and extensive workforce insights across multiple countries at scale. Right Management, part of the ManpowerGroup® family of companies which also includes Manpower and Experis, is our global talent management offering for outplacement, career management, and leader development solutions.

