Mighty Oaks Foundation Co-Founder Sets Out To Run 22 Marathons In 22 Days To Help Battle The Veteran Suicide Epidemic - Launches 22 For 22 Challenge

MAGNOLIA, Texas, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mighty Oaks Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing Post-Traumatic Stress recovery and resiliency programs at no cost to veterans and first responders, is launching their 22 for 22 Challenge, a nation-wide initiative to raise awareness about the staggering veteran suicide epidemic. The campaign, spearheaded by Co-Founder Jeremy Stalnecker, an ultrarunner and advocate, seeks to inspire action and create a lasting impact.

Every day, an estimated 22 veterans commit suicide, underscoring the dire need for intervention and support for those battling Post-Traumatic Stress (PTS). The 22 for 22 Challenge involves a series of 22 marathons, to be completed over 22 days, by Jeremy Stalnecker himself. This feat is a testament to his commitment to raising awareness about the emotional and spiritual challenges veterans face upon returning from service.

Participants will be able to join the challenge by visiting www.22for22challenge.com which will take them to register through our Charity Footprints portal, where they'll be given the option to run in their own virtual marathon or create local events helping to raise funds and awareness to support Mighty Oaks. The 22 for 22 Challenge incorporates multiple components:

Daily Challenge: Individuals are encouraged to run or walk 1 mile a day for 22 days, sharing their progress on social media using the hashtag #22for22Challenge.

Local Events: Partners and community members are invited to organize their own races, thereby amplifying the campaign's reach and impact.

Documentary: A feature-length documentary will chronicle Jeremy's incredible journey, emphasizing the power of resilience and hope in overcoming adversity.

Jeremy Stalnecker's journey will feature influential partners, including prominent organizations like Fieldcraft Survival, Tailwind Nutrition and many other big names in the running and veteran spaces. Their support and platforms will further the campaign's message and impact.

In a world where veterans and first responders often grapple with the invisible scars of their service, the 22 for 22 Challenge offers hope and solidarity. By participating in community events, virtual races, and spreading awareness through social media, individuals can help Mighty Oaks Foundation provide support and resources to those who have sacrificed to serve their country.

About Mighty Oaks Foundation:

Mighty Oaks provides peer-to-peer resiliency and recovery programs that serve as the catalyst to assist our Nation's Warriors dealing with challenges related to the struggles of daily military life, combat deployments and the symptoms of post-traumatic stress (PTS) offered at no cost to our Nation's Warriors, including travel at beautiful ranches across the US. To this day they have served OVER 400,000 WARRIORS.

