Lowe's Companies, Inc. to host Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call on Aug. 22

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) announced today that it will hold its Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call at 9 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, Aug. 22. A webcast will be available by visiting the Quarterly Earnings section of the Lowe's Investor Relations website, ir.lowes.com. Supplemental materials will be available 15 minutes before the start of the conference call.

What: Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

When: 9 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, Aug. 22

Where: Visit the Quarterly Earnings section of the Lowe's Investor Relations website, ir.lowes.com

How: Listen live online and view the supplemental materials by following the directions above

A webcast replay of the call can be accessed from noon EST on Aug. 22, 2023 through Aug. 21, 2024 by visiting Events & Presentations on our Investor Relations website and clicking on Q2 2023 Lowe's Companies, Inc. Earnings Conference Call.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 17 million customer transactions a week in the United States. With total fiscal year 2022 sales of over $97 billion, approximately $92 billion of sales were generated in the United States, where Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

