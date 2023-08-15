Highview Capital Announces Partnership with Safety Marking

Highview Capital partners with road safety leader, Safety Marking, to continue expansion and fuel future growth

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Highview Capital, LLC ("Highview") today announced a partnership with Safety Marking ("SMC" or "the Company"), a leading full-service highway and roadway marking company serving the Northeastern United States.

Safety Marking, headquartered in Bridgeport, Connecticut, is one of the nation's largest independent pavement marking providers with operations across Connecticut, New York, and Rhode Island. Founder-owned and operated by Mark Kelly since 1973, SMC provides best-in-class service to a wide range of customers and end markets, including states, municipalities, airports, and private businesses.

Following the close of Highview's investment, Mr. Kelly will retain a significant stake in the business and continue to serve as the Company's President.

"Safety Marking has been a trusted road safety partner in the Northeast for 50 years and I am extremely proud of the culture and team that have driven our success," said Mark Kelly, Founder and President of SMC. "This partnership positions us extremely well for future growth and we look forward to working with the Highview team."

"We are extremely excited to partner with the SMC team to support their continued expansion," said P.J. Gilbert, Managing Director at Highview Capital. "Mark has built a first-class operation with a stellar reputation, and we look forward to investing in the next chapter."

About Safety Marking

Safety Marking was founded in 1973 by Mark Kelly as a full-service highway and roadway marking provider. Today, SMC is an industry leader with expertise across every aspect of pavement marking and is utilizing the latest technology to provide superior service to its customers. For more information, visit www.safetymarking.net.

About Highview Capital, LLC

Highview Capital, LLC is an LA-based private equity fund backed by a multi-billion dollar family office. The fund employs a flexible mandate and takes a long-term perspective on middle market businesses at an inflection point. Highview takes pride in our ability to partner closely with founders and management teams over the long term. For more information, visit www.highviewcapital.com.

