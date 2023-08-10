PBC publishes 2nd annual Cannabis Banking Directory

PBC Green Pages – Cannabis Banking Directory 2023 edition adds over a dozen new banks and credit unions.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Directory provides vetted list of banks and credit unions that serve the cannabis industry and is published ahead of the annual PBC conference for industry executives."

2nd Edition PBC Cannabis Banking Directory expands to include a total of 60+ banks and credit unions that serve CRBs.

Building on PBC's mission to provide much-needed resources for the PBC Cannabis Banking Ecosystem™, PBC has updated the Cannabis Banking Directory, which lists cannabis-friendly banks and credit unions.

Created as a free resource for the industry, with no cost to be listed, the Directory serves as a way to find Banks & Credit Unions that work with Cannabis Related Businesses (CRBs).

The Cannabis Banking Directory is one of several free industry Directories offered by PBC.

PBC's premier offering is a two-day conference held in Washington, D.C. that brings together executives in the cannabis banking industry, as well as those working across cannabis compliance, legislation, regulation, and ancillary businesses that address seed-to-sale tracking, cannabis data, 280E taxes, HR & Payroll, insurance and more.

PBC's annual conference is known for bringing government and industry leaders together. Previous government participation includes IRS Commissioners, Senators, Congressmen/women, State Cannabis Regulators, Banking Regulators, and other federal and state regulators and legislators.

Now in its fourth season, PBC 2023 will once again draw a crowd of 600+ executives and influential thought leaders to Washington, DC for two days of networking and discussing the challenges of payments, banking, and compliance in the cannabis industry.

Attendees will hear the latest from Regulators and Legislators during Keynote Speeches. After participating in engaging panel sessions, attendees can browse leading solutions in the exhibit area and end each day networking with clients, partners, and peers during PBC-hosted happy hours.

The next PBC Conference will be held September 21-22, 2023, in Washington D.C. (REGISTER)

About: PBC Conference was founded in 2018 as an executive-level annual conference for cannabis payments, banking, and compliance and has since expanded to offer additional industry resources (PBC Industry Landscape, Cannabis Banking Directory, Compliance Directory, Payments Directory, Business Solutions Directory, Cannabis Banking Ecosystem Report). More information at www.pbcconference.com.

The PBC team has recently expanded its portfolio of events with the CBC Summit, which addresses banking & compliance challenges for the crypto industry (www.cbcsummit.io).

